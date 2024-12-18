End To End Enterprise Solutions And Bizztech Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esteve Mede, CISSP, President & CEO of End to End Enterprise Solutions

Dirk Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of BIzzTech

E3S and BizzTech's Strategic Partnership combines E3S' AI & Digital Twin strengths with Bizz Tech's Metaverse expertise.

E3S, a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous systems and Cybersecurity, and BizzTech, an AI powered Metaverse platform, announce a strategic partnership

- Esteve Mede, President & CEO of E3SALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S), a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous systems and Cybersecurity solutions, and BizzTech, an AI powered Metaverse platform, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming urban planning, governance, and infrastructure management. This collaboration brings together two technology leaders committed to pioneering the next generation of smart city solutions.Driving the Future of Urban InnovationThe partnership between E3S and BizzTech represents a significant leap forward in integrating advanced technologies into urban environments. E3S comes to the table with considerable expertise in AI, Cybersecurity , as well as its innovative NIMBLETM platform that incorporates Extended Digital Twin Technology (XDT) this methodology enhances standard digital twin replication through the integration of features such as Large Language Models (LLM), Data Analytics, and AI reasoning. E3S' suite of services will complement BizzTech's groundbreaking Urban Metaverse platform , which creates immersive, real-time digital environments for urban planning and governance.“What End to End Enterprise Solutions reinforces is AI as an ally and Cybersecurity as the perfect monitoring and protection partner that can enhance the BizzTech Metaverse platform. By combining our strengths, we will provide cities with the tools they need to be more resilient, efficient, and responsive to the needs of their citizens.” said Esteve Mede, President & CEO of E3S.With an underpinning of flexibility, the multifaceted Nimble solution offers BizzTech's customers a reusable application development environment. Its high adaptability allows for the seamless integration of diverse use cases, together with the capacity to answer emerging operational or technical challenges during the solution lifecycle.A Shared Vision for Smarter CitiesThere are key areas of collaboration that will emerge with this partnership opening doors to many industries such as waste management, water, and power plants in addition to other city infrastructures and processes..AI-Driven Urban Planning: Integrating E3S' AI-powered systems with BizzTech's Urban Metaverse to create smart, data-driven, and AI-powered Orchestration Systems that can diligently monitor and autonomously control mission-critical operations that can adapt in real time..Enhanced Cybersecurity: Leveraging E3S' expertise, we implement a "Secure by Design" approach to the Urban Metaverse, creating robust and reliable digital infrastructures that ensure safe and seamless operations combined with rigorous compliance and data governance..Digital Twins and Immersive Environments: Utilizing digital twin technology to create accurate, real-time simulations and operations of urban environments within BizzTech's platform, allowing for better planning and disaster management.The proposed collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to driving technological innovation in urban environments. As cities face increasing pressures from population growth, climate change, and resource constraints, the need for intelligent, adaptive solutions has never been greater.“BizzTech's platform offers a unique opportunity to visualize and manage urban spaces in ways that were previously unimaginable,” said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. He added,“By partnering with E3S, we can enhance the functionality of our platform and provide city planners, governments, and citizens with a powerful tool for shaping the cities of the future.”Looking AheadThis partnership is expected to have far-reaching impacts on urban development projects worldwide. Together, E3S and BizzTech will offer comprehensive solutions that not only address today's challenges but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow's cities.Editor NotesAbout E3SEnd to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S), LLC founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, managed together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. E3S' AI division specializes in deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prognos-IQTM a monitoring and advisory system for real-time monitoring and predictive health assessment of mission critical assets, and NIMBLETM a low-code

o-code AI\ML digital twin development platform incorporating XDTTM, an advanced Digital Twin Technology methodology with integrated Large Language Models (LLM), Data Analytics, and AI reasoning technology, are the flagship proprietary IPs emerging out of E3S' AI Division. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and Cybersecurity; with a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. The Cybersecurity division boasts proprietary IP in Singularity-ITTM, a (FedRAMP certified) Security Operations Center (SOC) solution.About BizzTechBizzTech is a technology company focused on creating immersive digital environments for urban planning and governance through its innovative AI powered Metaverse platform. BizzTech's solutions empower governments and enterprises to visualize, plan, and manage urban spaces in a more connected and responsive way.Media Contacts:BizzTechJason Shuster, Chief Operations OfficerEmail: ...

Esteve Mede

End to End Enterprise Solutions

+1 833-720-7770

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.