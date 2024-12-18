Post Holdings Issues 2024 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST ), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2024 Sustainability report. The report details Post's enterprise-wide approach and progress with sustainability efforts across four strategic pillars: Sourcing, Operations, People and Products.
In fiscal year 2024, Post made meaningful progress in sustainability, including the following highlights:
Developed an evolved framework and approach to sustainability.
Outperformed health and safety industry rates for food manufacturing companies.
Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 6% compared to fiscal year 2023.
Continued to engage key suppliers in the CDP Supply Chain and Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition programs to accelerate reductions in scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Maintained a focus on producing high quality and safe products, while advancing responsible sourcing and packaging aspects.
Empowered our employees, including a global promotion rate of 14.6% in the past year.
Supported local communities where we work and live with financial contributions, volunteer time and donations of over 13 million pounds of food.
"Each year we gain more insight into how to effectively pursue sustainability efforts across the organization and all four of our pillars," said Nick Martin, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability. "I hope in reading this report, this maturation is apparent in our pragmatic approach, evolved framework and core principles."
To view or download the full report or past reports, visit the Sustainability section of the Post Holdings website:
About Post Holdings, Inc.
Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses
operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post
Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American
ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United
Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in
refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and
retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food &
Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Media Relations
Tara Gray
[email protected]
(314) 644-7648
Investor Relations
Daniel O'Rourke
[email protected]
(314) 806-3959
