M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate
Date
12/18/2024 3:31:02 PM
BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, December 19, 2024, M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) will decrease its prime lending rate from 7.75% to 7.50%.
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM Network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
