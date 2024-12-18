(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Texas Tech University Science Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (“Texas Tech HSC”). Texas Tech HSC learned of suspicious activity in September 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University is a public research university located in Lubbock, Texas, in the United States.

What happened?

In September 2024, Texas Tech HSC identified issues within its computer network that temporarily disrupted some of its systems. An investigation revealed that a cybersecurity incident occurred between September 17 and September 29, 2024, which allowed unauthorized third-party access to files containing personal information. This information may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial details, health insurance data, and medical records. The breach has affected approximately 1,465,000 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers whose sensitive personal and patient data may have been compromised by the Texas Tech HSC data breach.

