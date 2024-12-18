Events To Build A Trip Around Return In 2025 To Florida’S Historic Coast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Year brings back THE PLAYERS, The Florida Man Games, Florida's Birding & Photo Fest, and more!

St. Augustine, Florida, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Year is right around the corner, and Florida's Historic Coast is welcoming back a whole host of events, from celebrations and cultural festivals to musical experiences, around which to build an itinerary.

For a gastronomic adventure, the 9th Annual Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam on January 11 brings together a high-stakes BBQ competition adjudicated by the Kansas City Barbeque Society with endless family-friendly activities. The St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival on March 29-30 features traditional seafood dishes and other options to satisfy every palate. The Hasting Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival which celebrates the region's rich agricultural heritage takes place April 26&27. Round the trip out by exploring Florida's Historic Coast's growing food and drink scene .

The popular Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series returns February 6-16. It features Grammy® Award-winning jazz and blues artists, including Macy Gray and Snarky Puppy, performing at Fort Mose Historic State Park, America's first legally sanctioned free African settlement. The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival on March 8-9 celebrates Celtic culture with international bands, vendors, The Highland Games, and activities for all. Fill the remaining vacation days by visiting the area's live music hotspots.

Be part of the excitement at the globally-viewed golf tournament, The PLAYERS Championship , in Ponte Vedra Beach, on March 11-16. The world's best golfers compete for one of the most sought-after titles in professional golf. On the other end of the spectrum, The Florida Man GamesTM Round 2 on March 1 is uniquely Florida, with irreverent events based on zany stories of the state's residents. Get in the game with a variety of outdoor sports and activities .

Easter on Florida's Historic Coast is always a memorable experience. The Blessing of the Fleet on April 13 brings commercial and pleasure boats together for a special blessing from the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine. The 66th Annual St. Augustine Easter Parade on April 19 is a festival community event with colorful floats, marching bands, horses, and the Easter Bunny. Creativity and nature come together at Florida's Birding & Photo Fest from April 23-27. The world's best outdoor photographers host workshops, seminars, and live demonstrations for attendees.

Explore events throughout the year on Florida's Historic Coast, and use the trip planner to create a tailored itinerary.

