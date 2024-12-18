Optima Names Education Innovator Adam Mangana As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Ushering in a Bold Vision for the Future of Immersive Education

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima, the leader in immersive education solutions, is thrilled to announce Adam Mangana as its new chief executive officer. As a co-founder and visionary behind Optima's groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) platform, Mangana is poised to lead the company into an exciting new chapter of innovation, growth, and impact.

Mangana's career has been defined by a relentless drive to redefine education. With over a decade of experience in immersive learning and educational innovation, Mangana's leadership has been central to Optima's development of cutting-edge VR curricula and tools. His entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of how technology can transform education uniquely position him to unlock new opportunities for the EdTech company.

"Education is at a tipping point," Mangana said. "At Optima, we believe immersive technology can not only engage students but also transform how they understand the world. This is a moment for bold leadership, and I am honored to guide Optima in shaping the future of education, one immersive experience at a time."

Under Mangana's leadership, Optima will prioritize:





Expanding Access: Scaling Optima's VR content library to reach more schools, homeschool families and educators worldwide.

Innovating Learning: Developing avatar-based AI tutors and enhancing the company's immersive courses to provide fully personalized, asynchronous learning experiences. Building Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with schools and institutions to bring immersive learning to life in classrooms globally.

Mangana's appointment marks a new chapter of opportunity for Optima, which is on the forefront of blending virtual reality and artificial intelligence to create impactful, scalable learning tools. His vision is rooted in the belief that every learner deserves to experience education in a way that is engaging, accessible, and transformative.

As Optima celebrates this transition, the company also acknowledges the incredible contributions of Erika Donalds, its founding CEO. During her tenure, Donalds built a solid foundation, guiding Optima from an ambitious startup to a recognized leader in VR education. Her development of Optima Academy Online set a high standard for virtual schooling, and her dedication to empowering students and educators has positioned the company for future success.



"I am incredibly proud of the strong foundation Adam and I have laid at Optima, and I have every confidence that he will take our vision to new and exciting heights as CEO," Erika Donalds said, who will continue to serve the company as chairman. "Adam's passion for immersive education and his innovative spirit makes him the perfect leader to guide Optima into its next chapter of growth and impact. I look forward to seeing the transformative changes he will bring to the world of education."

With Mangana at the helm, Optima is poised to revolutionize how education is delivered, blending immersive VR technology, personalized learning, and innovative content to prepare students for a rapidly changing world. The company is excited to continue its mission of making education more dynamic, engaging, and impactful under his visionary leadership.

For more information about Optima and its mission to transform education through immersive technology, visit .

About Optima

Optima transforms learning for private schools, independent schools, public schools and home learners with the world's largest VR education library, featuring 200+ VR locations, 5,000+ 3D avatars and thousands of interactive lessons. Its innovative solutions help provide students with immersive, engaging learning experiences that drive success.

