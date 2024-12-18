Gustin Law Firm Honored For #1 Drunk Driver Settlement In Harris County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attorney Charlie Gustin Aims to Make Houston Roads Safer for Families During the Holidays

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gustin Law Firm has been recognized by TopVerdict.com for securing last year's #1 settlement against a drunk or impaired driver in Harris County, Texas. The case involved a college student severely by a drunk driver whose Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was over twice the limit. The impaired driver caused at least three wrecks on the same night, and Gustin Law Firm's client was the unfortunate victim of the final crash. The drunk driver served jail time for his crimes.

“Drunk drivers put us all at risk of serious injury or death. Although intoxicated drivers usually face criminal penalties, their injured victims must rely on the civil justice system to recover their past and future medical bills, lost earnings, physical impairment and mental anguish,” said Charlie Gustin, managing partner of Gustin Law Firm.“When our clients are hurt by drunk drivers, we advise them to accept nothing less than every dollar of the insurance money available.”

TopVerdict.com recognizes law firms and attorneys who have obtained one of the highest jury verdicts, settlements or bench awards in a particular jurisdiction. Gustin Law Firm was also recognized for securing a Top 100 Texas Injury Settlement in 2023.

Contact: Charlie Gustin

Phone: (713)491-4792

