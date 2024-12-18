Zelensky Says He Has Repeatedly Asked US For License To Produce Patriot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had repeatedly asked the United States to transfer licenses for the production of Patriot systems to Ukraine, but had not received a positive response.

He said this during an conversation with readers of Le Parisien, Ukrinform reports.

“I have asked the United States of America many times to grant licenses for the production of Patriot. No one seemed to mind. No one has ever told me: no, we will not give you one. But so far we have not received anything,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the reason for the requests was the delay in the supply of these air defense systems, which Ukraine desperately needs to close the sky.

“Three years into the war, we still have not received the number of air defense systems we need. I was told that there was a lack of capacity to produce these systems, that there were many countries in the world that were also in line (to receive them - ed.), that there were contracts. I asked them to give us licenses and frozen Russian assets, and we would produce air defense systems and other weapons. We will take this money and produce weapons. So far, we have what we have,” the President said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs an additional 10-12 Patriot systems to finally close the sky, ensure Ukraine's life and make the war meaningless for Putin.

