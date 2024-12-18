Shmyhal Discusses Ukraine's Defense Needs With Australian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss Ukraine's current defense needs.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Telegram.

"Australia is the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine outside NATO. The total assistance provided exceeds USD

1 billion, including USD

880 million in military support. We have discussed current defense needs," Shmyhal noted.

He also expressed gratitude to Australia for allocating EUR

50 million to the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

"This funding will open a EUR

250 million credit line for Ukraine, which will aid in reconstruction and strengthening resilience. I also called on Australian businesses to participate in Ukraine's recovery," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister highlighted Ukraine's appreciation for Australia's support in the energy sector. Wong announced a USD

6.39 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Shmyhal stressed the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia and thanked the Australian government for joining initiatives to counter Russia's "shadow fleet."

"Despite the significant distance, we feel the strong and meaningful support Australia has provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia's illegal aggressive war. I thanked the Australian government and people for this assistance," Shmyhal concluded.

