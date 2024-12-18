Energy Ministers Of Ukraine, U.S. Discuss Countering Russian Energy Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, held an meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to discuss the situation in Ukraine's energy system amidst hostile and threats to nuclear and radiation safety.

According to Ukrinform, the of Energy's press service reported this.

“The sides discussed the current situation in Ukraine's energy system amid intensified enemy attacks on energy infrastructure and areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. to counter Russian energy terror,” the reports reads.

Halushchenko emphasized that Russia had carried out 12 large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector this year, resulting in the destruction of 10 GW of generating capacity.

The Minister also highlighted the threats to nuclear and radiation safety due to Russian attacks on substations critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as well as enemy drone flights over nuclear sites.

Special attention was given to protecting energy facilities, particularly by strengthening Ukraine's air defense system.

Granholm assured that the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, including by supporting the Ukrainian energy sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States has already allocated USD

825 million this year for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system damaged by Russian attacks.