EU To Intensify Direct Contacts With HTS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will intensify its direct contacts with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other factions in Syria.

In a speech before the European Parliament, von der Leyen confirmed that Syria "shares a maritime border with one of the EU member states" -- apparently alluding to close proximity with Cyprus -- and that the events in Syria have deeply affected the EU over the past decade, making "a credible and inclusive transition a core European interest."

She considered that some of the first steps taken by Syriaآ's new leadership are "encouraging," but emphasized that the leadership must prove that its actions match its words.

She pointed out that many questions remain unanswered, some of which concern the extent to which the political transition respects national unity, protects minorities, and continues the fight against ISIS, among others.

Von der Leyen stressed that the new leadership in Damascus must demonstrate that its actions align with its statements. She added that the EU must also reconsider its sanctions on Syria, noting that achieving this would require real progress toward an inclusive political process.

On the issue of refugees, von der Leyen emphasized that all refugees have the right to return, but this must be "voluntary, safe, and dignified."

She added, "For Syrians who decide to return to their homeland, Europe is ready to support them every step of the way."

She reaffirmed the EUآ's readiness to support Syria, mentioning that the EU has launched a new humanitarian air bridge via Turkey and Jordan, and increased its humanitarian aid to over 160 million euros this year.

Von der Leyen pointed out that Europe is Syriaآ's largest donor, with annual Syria conferences mobilizing around 33 billion euros since 2011. She emphasized that this support will continue, with a new focus on early recovery and reconstruction.

She described Syriaآ's future as filled with promise but also fraught with risks, stressing that the coming weeks and months will be crucial in shaping this future. She also highlighted that the fall of Bashar al-Assad represented liberation for the Syrian people, citing "heartbreaking images from Assadآ's prisons where many innocent people were held, tortured, and killed." (end)

