New Leadership, Same Passion: All Creatures Pet Lodge Acquired By Family Duo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

All Creatures Pet Lodge, Inc., a trusted pet boarding, daycare, and grooming services provider in Central Florida, has been acquired by granddaughter-grandmother duo Hope Voorhis and Sue Nolden. Founded in 2004 by David and Tracy Lloyd, All Creatures Pet Lodge has built a reputation for exceptional care.

All Creatures Pet Lodge has been acquired by Individual Buyers.

Continue Reading

After two decades of thoughtful growth, the Lloyds had their eyes set on retirement. They prioritized finding the right buyers to continue the company's family-oriented legacy and ensure a smooth transition for employees, clients, and their beloved four-legged guests.

"We've built an incredible team and loyal client base over the years," Mr. Lloyd proudly said of the business's legacy. "We're excited to see Hope and Sue take the reins and continue providing the level of care and service our customers have come to expect."

Hope Voorhis, with the support of her grandmother, Sue Nolden, will lead the business into its next chapter. This acquisition marks an exciting opportunity for Voorhis to step into business ownership and also fulfills the Lloyds' wish for the company to remain family-owned.

The transaction was facilitated by Viking M&A advisors Michael McCoy and Alan Misale.

"Thanks to Viking, we were able to buy All Creatures Pet Lodge," shared Nolden. "With Mike McCoy guiding us through each step and making sure everyone was doing their part, we did it. [Everyone] coordinated to keep up and make this a smooth sale, thanks to his checklist. Communication is the key!"

"It was remarkable to see a grandmother partner with her granddaughter to acquire a business that she is passionate about," shared McCoy. "It's a special thing I haven't seen."

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to have been part of this transition and looks forward to seeing All Creatures Pet Lodge thrive under its new leadership.



About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit



to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.



SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED