Insuremytrip Reveals Which Airlines Are Mishandling The Most Bags And How To Protect Your Belongings

Hundreds of thousands of bags are mishandled by the every year. According to the latest U.S. Department of (DOT) data analyzed by InsureMyTrip researchers, 880,000 pieces of luggage were mishandled between January and April 2024, and in August alone, that number was about 260,000 . With 40.99 million bags enplaned during the month, the mishandling of luggage remains a significant concern for travelers.

Airlines with the Highest Percentage of Mishandled Bags

Alaska Airlines – 1.14%American Airlines – 1.03%United Airlines - 0.75%Spirit Airlines – 0.54%Delta Air - 0.49%

Airlines with the Lowest Percentage of Mishandled Bags

Allegiant Air – 0.20%Hawaiian Airlines – 0.31%Southwest Airlines – 0.42%Frontier Airlines – 0.45%JetBlue – 0.45%





(*Percentage per 100 bags)

3 Key Benefits of Travel Insurance for Mishandled Baggage

While airlines and the DOT have compensation policies in place, travel insurance offers more comprehensive protection for lost, delayed, or damaged baggage.

Airlines may refund baggage fees, but travel insurance can help cover the cost of essentials you may need while waiting for delayed luggage. Items like clothing, toiletries, and other necessities can be reimbursed, often beyond the airline's limits.Pro Tip: Save all receipts for purchases made during the delay to streamline the claims process.Travel insurance coverage may extend beyond the airport. If an item is stolen from your luggage at a hotel or on a tour, travel insurance can provide coverage, ensuring you're protected throughout your trip.Pro Tip: Carefully review your policy to understand when and where coverage applies, and ensure losses are reported to the appropriate authorities.While airlines may reimburse some costs for necessities during baggage delays, their limits may not cover everything. Travel insurance steps in when those limits are exceeded.Airlines often exclude liability for high-value or fragile items, such as electronics. Travel insurance may help fill these gaps by offering reimbursement where airlines fall short.Pro Tip: Take photos of your luggage contents before traveling to document any items that may be lost, damaged, or stolen.

