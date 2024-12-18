SURPLUS TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL: Consumer Defense Law Group Achieves Another Rare Victory For Mesa Homeowner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On March 14, 2024, Mesa homeowner Maria Zavala of 3406 E Hopi Ave received a devastating Notice of Trustee Sale. After years of pandemic-related hardship, Maria's lender sold her home at auction for $403,500 on June 20, 2024, leaving her overwhelmed with offers to collect $283,067 in surplus funds-none focused on keeping her housed.



Desperate for solutions, Maria remembered a green-and-white envelope from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, offering a no-cost review of potential lender wrongdoing. Acting on their advice, Maria engaged Consumer Defense Law Group under a 100% contingency agreement with experienced attorney Rafael Shpelfogel, licensed in Arizona, Texas, and California.



In a rare and remarkable outcome, CDLG successfully reversed the trustee sale. While the default remained, Maria regained ownership of her home, now valued at over $600,000. Instead of selling under pressure, Maria obtained a remodel loan through the trusted nonprofit clinics lending sources to fix up her home and then sell on her own terms.



Had Maria called sooner, she could have avoided months of stress. Thanks to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group, Maria now has control, options, and peace of mind.

About Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG):

A leading foreclosure defense law firm with a proven track record in Trustee Sale Reversals, including cases involving surplus sales.



About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates:

The Financial Literacy Division of Serve All Help All, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to homeownership preservation and affordable housing.





