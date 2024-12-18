Promising Data For Treating Gastrointestinal Cancer Leading To Hopeful Advancements For Pancreatic & Anal Cancers - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – December 18, 2024 – One of the most common malignancies in the world today is gastric cancer. The incidence rate is influenced by various factors, including the aging of the population, dietary choices, lifestyle changes, and the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection. Growth in the is driven by an increase in demand for diagnostic tools, therapies, and supporting care in tandem with a rise in the number of diagnosed cases. A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global gastric cancer market accounted for USD 3.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.43 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 17.92% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The report said:“The market will grow due to the rising incidence of gastric cancer, improvements in diagnostic technologies, emerging treatments and therapies, personalized medicine and precision medicine, government funding and initiatives, and technological advancements in surgery and minimally invasive procedures. Growth in the market is driven by an increase in demand for diagnostic tools, therapies, and supporting care in tandem with a rise in the number of diagnosed cases. For instance, in January 2024, Roche revealed encouraging findings from the Phase III RAINBOW research, which assessed the safety and effectiveness of ramucirumab when combined with chemotherapy to treat advanced stomach or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), GSK plc (NYSE: GSK), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).





MarketsAndMarkets concluded:“North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, extensive R&D activities, and increasing adoption of novel treatment modalities, driving the dominance of the North American region in the gastric cancer market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of gastric cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding access to healthcare services, and growing awareness about early detection and treatment options, stimulating market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.”





Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) to Present Promising Pelareorep Data in Pancreatic and Anal Cancers at ASCO GI Symposium – Oncolytics Biotech ® Inc., ($ONCY $ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced the presentation of two data sets through two abstracts showcasing pelareorep's potential in difficult-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers were accepted and will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco January 23-25, 2025.





Tom Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Oncolytics' Chief Medical Officer, said,“We are enthusiastic about pelareorep's applicability across multiple gastrointestinal cancer indications, including pancreatic and anal cancer. Pelareorep engages patients' immune systems to help make commonly used chemotherapies and checkpoint inhibitors, such as atezolizumab, more effective in fighting cancer. This offers the promise of delaying disease progression and improving survival in patients with these devasting diseases. Given the versatility of pelareorep, we see multiple clinical and regulatory options for bringing this promising medicine to patients.”





Abstract Number: 6

Title: GOBLET platform study: Preliminary safety and tumor response results for the relapsed anal carcinoma cohort in patients treated with pelareorep and atezolizumab.

Presentation Type: Poster

Session Title: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date and Time: January 25, 2025, 7:00 – 7:55 a.m. PT





Abstract Number: 730

Title: GOBLET study: Results of the safety run-in for first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients treated with pelareorep + modified FOLFIRINOX +/- atezolizumab.

Presentation Type: Poster

Session Title: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Session Date and Time: January 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT





Abstracts will be published on the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium website at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 21, 2025. CONTINUED... Read these full press releases and more news for ONCY at:







Other recent cancer developments in the biotech industry of note include:





Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) recently announced results from an updated analysis of the pivotal Phase III NATALEE trial of Kisqali® (ribociclib) that underscore the extended efficacy beyond the duration of treatment in combination with endocrine therapy (ET). Results showed a sustained reduction in distant recurrence of 28.5% (HR=0.715; 95% CI 0.604-0.847; nominal P<0.0001), compared to ET alone, in patients with stage II and III hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) early breast cancer (EBC)1.





Reduction in distant recurrence, known as distant disease-free survival (DDFS), is a decrease in the rate of cancer returning and spreading to other organs. The DDFS with Kisqali was consistent across all pre-specified patient subgroups, including those with node-negative (N0) disease1. These late-breaking data are being presented at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).





GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) recently announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) results from a planned interim analysis of the DREAMM-7 trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BVd) versus daratumumab in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (DVd) as a second line or later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. These data were featured today in an oral presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.





The OS findings from DREAMM-7 build on previous data from the DREAMM-71 and DREAMM-82 trials, which showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for both belantamab mafodotin-based combinations versus standard of care comparators.





Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced results from 18 presentations reinforcing its leadership in cell therapy, with data demonstrating efficacy, durability and safety of currently available therapies in blood cancers and highlighting the potential of its pipeline for future indications including autoimmune diseases. These results, covering a breadth of potential targets within an expanding range of disease areas, were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California.





“Cell therapy is one of the fastest-growing modalities across our industry, and we're committed to unlocking its full potential to deliver transformative treatments to patients with cancer and beyond,” said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of late clinical development, Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy (HOCT), Bristol Myers Squibb.“Our data on Breyanzi and Abecma at ASH reaffirm how our approved CAR T cell therapies continue to demonstrate favorable long-term outcomes, while results from our pipeline offer potential to address the unmet needs of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and severe refractory autoimmune diseases.”





Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently announced results from the Phase 3 PATINA trial demonstrating that the addition of IBRANCE® (palbociclib) to current standard-of-care first-line maintenance therapy (following induction chemotherapy) resulted in statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive (HER2+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC). In the study, which is sponsored by AFT, median PFS was 44.3 months (95% CI: 32.4-60.9) for patients treated with IBRANCE in combination with anti-HER2 therapy (trastuzumab or trastuzumab plus pertuzumab) and endocrine therapy, and 29.1 months (95% CI: 23.3-38.6) for patients treated with anti-HER2 therapy and endocrine therapy alone [HR: 0.74 (95% CI, 0.58-0.94); unstratified 1-sided p= 0.0074]. This represents an extension in median PFS of over 15 months. Overall survival, a secondary endpoint, was not yet mature at the time of the analysis. These results are being presented during a late-breaking oral session (Abstract GS2-12) and highlighted in the press program at the 47th San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in San Antonio, Texas.





“PATINA is the first large Phase 3 study to show the benefit of CDK4/6 inhibition in HR-positive, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer,” said Otto Metzger, M.D., principal investigator of the trial for Alliance Foundation Trials and Medical Oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.“These results support the potential of this maintenance treatment to slow disease progression and improve clinical outcomes in this patient population.”





