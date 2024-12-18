Rockwell Automation Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award For Modernizing Smart Water Monitoring

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Rockwell Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Modernizing Smart Water Monitoring

Rockwell Automation (Rockwell) delivers AI-powered water monitoring technologies, enabling water utilities to optimize system efficiency, reduce leaks, and meet sustainability goals through innovative digital solutions.

San Antonio, TX - December 3, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart water monitoring industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Rockwell with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Rockwell is a globally recognized provider of innovative industrial automation and digital transformation solutions that modernize water infrastructure by leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to help utilities optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, and meet sustainability goals.

Rockwell addresses the critical challenges of water utilities by offering a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance operational resilience and productivity. Its intelligent monitoring and control technologies enable real-time data collection and analysis, helping utilities detect leaks, predict system failures, and optimize water distribution. By integrating IoT and digital twin platforms, Rockwell empowers water companies to simulate real-world conditions, detect anomalies, and respond proactively to system issues, driving better water management outcomes. Rockwell's disruptive solutions, such as Allen‐Bradley Hardware and FactoryTalk® software, are particularly valuable as global water companies face increasing pressures from aging infrastructure, urbanization, and climate change.

Moreover, the company's focus on sustainability and digital transformation has become a cornerstone of its strategy, aligning perfectly with the needs of water utilities striving to meet strict environmental regulations. Rockwell's solutions contribute to long-term environmental goals, such as reducing non-revenue water and enhancing the resilience of water distribution networks.

“The company identified that many water companies are operating legacy equipment and infrastructure, which can result in inefficiencies, leaks, and potential failures, as well as a lack of visibility into the systems. To drive efficiency and better visibility, Rockwell Automation is modernizing these systems with intelligent monitoring and control technologies,” said Victoria Courtade, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Rockwell's focus on predictive maintenance has become increasingly important as the demand for smarter, more efficient water systems continues to grow. Its tools analyze data from sensors across the water distribution network to detect signs of wear, pressure irregularities, or potential leaks before they escalate into significant problems. As a result, this forward-thinking technology enhances the overall reliability of water systems while helping companies address challenges associated with aging infrastructure and rapid urbanization.

Furthermore, the company's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, providing a unified platform where water utilities can visualize and manage their assets in real time. This comprehensive approach helps utilities improve operational efficiency and aligns with broader sustainability goals by reducing water loss and energy consumption.

“Rockwell Automation's value proposition closes existing operational gaps. Its integrated and robust portfolio optimizes decision-making through advanced analytics across various stakeholders. There is a growing demand for predictive maintenance solutions in the industry. Hence, the company focuses on delivering AI-powered tools to anticipate equipment failures and optimize maintenance schedules,” noted Valentina Barcia, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

“We are honored to receive the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Emmanuel Guilhamon, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation.“This important recognition highlights our commitment to our customers' environmental and water stewardship and to transforming water infrastructure through cutting-edge industrial automation and digital transformation offerings. Through our unique portfolio of integrated solutions that combine Allen-Bradley hardware, FactoryTalk software, and sustainability consulting services, we offer a tailored approach and help water utilities and clients optimize operations while achieving sustainability goals. As we tackle challenges like aging infrastructure, urbanization, and climate change, we remain dedicated to providing solutions that support long-term environmental goals.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

