(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) U Mobile is Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Key Role in Narrowing East Malaysia's Digital Divide with Affordable 5G Connectivity Solutions and Leading Innovations

U Mobile encourages 5G adoption by providing solutions that leverage AI, automation, and MEC, unlocking enterprise potential and value.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 19 December, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the mobile services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes U Mobile with the 2024 Malaysian Company of the Year Award. The company recognizes the local community's need for fast and reliable connectivity and its role in promoting digitalization for the next generation. As part of its vision to be Malaysia's favorite mobile and digital services provider, U Mobile is committed to bringing the benefits of 5G technology to consumers, enterprises, and the public sector, and enabling the digital infrastructure needed to drive digital adoption. U Mobile innovates so that its products and services offer unbeatable value at accessible price points. It provides seamless, unlimited connectivity to the masses with various options tailored to different needs and budgets. The company has maintained its prepaid stronghold for many years, ranking high with consumers and evidenced by its consecutive awards for its prepaid plans. U Mobile's revised data speeds and Fair Usage Policy for its award-winning prepaid range push boundaries with seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing, raising industry standards in customer experience. In East Malaysia, U Mobile launched U Borneo plans specifically designed to meet the needs of East Malaysian subscribers with up to 2,000 GB 5G data for only RM15 monthly. Across all its product offerings, U Mobile has successfully provided the best value for the price despite market challenges, as seen by its increasing revenue, postpaid subscribers, and broadband subscriber numbers.

For enterprises, U Mobile constructed a product offering portfolio that looks into the needs of big and small businesses. A highlight and critical differentiator is the monthly complimentary global roaming, which is capped only after 15 GB and incoming calls from 63 destinations. This enables its micro-SME customers to stay connected with their partners without incurring bill shock or incurring high travel claims. Other innovative enterprise service offerings include its U Biz Fibre 10Gbps offering, which provides uninterrupted connectivity with complimentary secure DNS. As Malaysia's fastest business fiber plan, U Biz Fibre 10Gbps aligns with U Mobile's ambition to drive digitalization for enterprises by providing a plan designed to handle data-intensive tasks that support technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive high-definition media. Further leveraging its network and emerging technologies, U Mobile also has a portfolio of enterprise solutions aimed at reaping the benefits of digital transformation for businesses, such as U Biz dedication internet access (DIA) service, U Biz P2P (point-to-point), and U Biz Private Network.

Mei Lee Quah, director of ICT research at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“By leveraging 5G technology, U Mobile has shown effort and dedication to shaping a digitally inclusive future with enterprises and supporting Malaysia's ambition to be a digitally enabled and technology-driven nation is starting to bear fruit, with early results showing promising outcomes.”

U Mobile's collaboration with global technology players increases its leadership edge in 5G, helping it accelerate 5G adoption within the enterprise segment and elevate the customer experience. It can more effectively and efficiently explore the potential of 5G innovation and how it can digitally transform various industries, particularly with 5G solutions and use cases for the enterprise segment. An equally critical enabler is the opportunity for U Mobile to upgrade its technology to better support enterprises. Its partnerships foster greater efficiency, speed, and agility for both consumer and enterprise segment applications and help improve the intelligence of U Mobile's network with autonomous network development and deployment and with AI/machine learning adoption. This leads to more efficient and reliable mobile network operations and better performance.

“Over the past year, U Mobile rolled out many new plans to address market needs and entered into multiple partnerships to tap into 5G's potential. The company's efforts to innovate will likely receive a boost from technology upgrades; with better technological capabilities and a wider scope, the company can make an even bigger impact on the local community and the country's growth,” added Quah. By constantly pushing boundaries and creating competitive differentiators, U Mobile is quickly becoming a formidable participant in the Malaysian mobile services market. With its strong overall performance, U Mobile earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Malaysia Company of the Year Award in the Mobile Services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About U Mobile

U Mobile's vision is to be Malaysia's most favourite digital services partner through innovations that constantly make things possible. To realise this, we are committed to providing unbeatable quality connectivity experiences that are best-in-class and 5G speeds that are ultra-fast at no extra cost. We believe our accessible quality connectivity narrows the digital divide by providing Malaysians access to the right skills and tools to unleash their unbeatable potential. For more information on U Mobile, please visit .

About Tarini Singh





Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

[email protected]

View all posts by Tarini Singh