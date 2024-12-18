Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Enjoys Growing Influence In U.S. And European Public Safety Circles Through Superior Electronic Monitoring Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Local, regional and national around the world are increasingly pursuing electronic monitoring (“EM”) of offenders as a means of reducing costly and often damaging incarceration

Latvia's parliament recently moved a series of amendments into law that advances the country's use of electronic monitoring (“EM”) as a tool for courts and law officers to supervise criminal suspects while allowing them to be free from incarceration

Israel-based SuperCom is an innovator in advanced electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions and is building a growing list of clients in Europe and the United States

The company has a track record of over 50 governments and 100,000 individuals served, and has added several new contracts during the past year EM monitoring is increasingly popular for preventing domestic violence (“DV”), as it helps set boundaries for DV suspects and alerts potential victims and authorities when those boundaries are at risk of being violated. Its success relies on the use of advanced technologies to ensure effectiveness

Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology developer

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

has built a worldwide reputation with its

PureSecurity

suite, which is used for dependable court-supervised tracking of qualifying offenders.

Bracelets, equipped with GPS and RFID capabilities, along with associated advanced technologies and solutions, have gained widespread use among court and law enforcement officials as a means of virtually detaining individuals within the community rather than behind jail bars. The bracelets can be used to...

