Techmediabreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Accelerates Rare-Earth Metal Recovery Amid Rising Global Demand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) ,

a prominent metal recycler, announced the expansion of its rare-earth metal recovery operations, targeting high-demand materials like gallium, germanium, and antimony. Prompted by China's export ban on these critical resources, Greenwave has fast-tracked its proprietary recycling technologies, leveraging its strategic location near the of Virginia to source premium scrap from defense and industrial sectors. The company anticipates significant revenue growth in FY 2025 through its efficient recovery processes and investments in advanced equipment and workforce training, positioning itself as a leader in the rare-earth recycling market.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc.

(“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in

Virginia,

North Carolina, and

Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

