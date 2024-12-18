Greenenergybreaks - Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Unveils HVAC-Equipped Electric Golf And Utility Carts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Massimo (NASDAQ: MAMO)

has launched the MVR HVAC Cart and MVR HVAC Utility Carts, featuring fully enclosed cabs with heating and air conditioning for all-weather comfort. These electric carts include advanced features like a 48V 5kW motor, up to 45-mile range, marine-grade vinyl seats, and LED lighting. The utility model adds a heavy-duty dump bed for commercial applications such as farming and groundskeeping. CEO David Shan emphasized the carts' appeal for recreational and commercial use, positioning them as innovative, eco-friendly solutions in the growing electric cart market. Future models will integrate Lithium-Ion batteries for enhanced performance.

To view the full press release, visit



About Massimo Group

Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020,

Massimo Marine

manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the

Dallas / Fort Worth

area of

Texas

in the city of

Garland.

For more information, visit the company's website at



