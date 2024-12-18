Biomednewsbreaks - Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE: KAPA) Receives 'Buy' Recommendation, $12.00 Price Target In Rodman & Renshaw Research Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative oncology therapeutics, is spotlighted today in a Rodman & Renshaw, LLC report that initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $12.00 per share. Based in New York City, Rodman & Renshaw is a full-service with a heritage spanning over 70 years.

In the 40+ page report, Rodman & Renshaw provides an in-depth analysis of Kairos Pharma's innovative approaches to combating cancer drug resistance, highlighting the company's proprietary technology and targeted therapies. The report emphasizes the company's focus on addressing two major challenges in oncology-drug therapy resistance and immune suppression. Rodman & Renshaw notes the company's promising advancements, including small molecules targeting immune checkpoints and T cell therapies designed to fight cancer stem cells.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at KairosPharma .

