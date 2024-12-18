Why Many People Are Getting Disillusioned With Online Dating Apps

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Online dating platforms in the UK have

lost around 1.4 million users

in the past year alone as a growing number of people become increasingly disillusioned with dating apps. There was a

significant decline in dating app use

from 2023 to 2024, data from the Ofcom 2024 Nation Report shows, and many experts posit that this decline is because people are starting to see dating apps as a chore instead of a social activity.

The most popular online dating applications in the world saw an almost 16% drop in use this year, the data indicates, with Tinder losing over 500,000 users since...

