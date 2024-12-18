The Decline Of Institutional Integrity: Trump And Biden's Legacy Of Corruption And Erosion Of Democracy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United States is globally recognized for its robust institutional framework and commitment to the rule of law, which has earned it a reputation for low levels of in public institutions. agencies, such as the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, work tirelessly to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness, ensuring that officials and public servants act in the best interest of the people. These institutions are supported by a free press and active civil society organizations, which serve as watchdogs to expose and deter corrupt practices. Moreover, the United States has a strong legal system that imposes strict penalties on corruption, fostering trust in the impartiality and effectiveness of its governance structures.





This reputation is further bolstered by America's active participation in international anti-corruption initiatives, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which sets a high standard for ethical behaviour in domestic and international business dealings. The FCPA, enforced by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, prohibits US companies from engaging in bribery abroad, reflecting the nation's commitment to ethical governance on a global scale. While no country is entirely free from corruption, the United States' transparency, independent judiciary, and culture of accountability significantly reduce opportunities for misconduct, making it a global example of institutional integrity.

However, the period from 2016 to 2024 in the United States was marked by significant political and institutional developments, with corruption playing a central role in many controversies. While the US has historically prided itself on democratic governance and the rule of law, recent years have highlighted vulnerabilities in its political system. From political scandals and misuse of public funds to the erosion of institutional integrity, corruption has remained a pressing issue.





The first presidential term of Donald Trump highlighted several instances that raised concerns about corruption and ethical lapses. Trump positioned himself as the candidate advocating for“law and order,” promising to“drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. Nonetheless, his actions reflected a stark contrast to this narrative. He utilized his presidential authority to enhance his wealth through numerous visits to his hotels and golf courses, persistent marketing of his properties, and various interactions between the Trump Organization and the federal government. By retaining ownership of these assets, Trump created opportunities for corporate lobbyists, foreign entities, special interests, and others seeking political influence to access his administration. His presidency effectively became a commercial enterprise, where, for four years, influence was available for purchase.





Moreover, Trump's administration faced numerous scandals involving high-ranking officials. Several Cabinet members were accused of unethical behaviour, misuse of funds, and improper dealings. For example, Scott Pruitt, the former Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), resigned in 2018 after facing over a dozen investigations into excessive spending, including first-class flights and installing a $43,000 soundproof booth in his office. Ryan Zinke, the former Secretary of the Interior, was implicated in multiple ethics investigations, including allegations of misusing taxpayer dollars for personal travel and questionable real estate deals. Tom Price, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services, resigned after it was revealed he spent over $1 million on private charter flights, a stark contrast to standard government travel practices.





In addition, allegations of election interference, particularly involving foreign influence in the 2016 election, were central to Trump's presidency, with investigations revealing connections between his campaign and Russian operatives. Additionally, critics pointed to actions that appeared to blur the lines between Trump's business interests and his public office, including lawsuits alleging violations of the Emoluments Clause. In the judiciary system, questions were raised about the appointment of federal judges and Supreme Court justices, with accusations of partisanship and efforts to stack the courts in favour of conservative ideologies. These controversies prompted widespread debate about the erosion of institutional norms and the potential weakening of the country's democratic foundations.





Corruption allegations during President Biden's term have largely centred around his son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings. Critics claim Hunter leveraged his father's political position to secure roles, such as his board membership at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, and business dealings in China. Investigations have been launched by House Republicans, asserting that members of the Biden family may have financially benefited from influence peddling. For instance, emails from Hunter Biden's laptop allegedly reference a“10% held by H for the big guy,” interpreted by some as a reference to Joe Biden. Furthermore, whistleblowers from the IRS have accused the Department of Justice of interference in their probes into Hunter Biden's tax affairs. Despite these claims, no conclusive evidence directly implicating President Biden in corrupt activities has been presented, and many investigations are ongoing or viewed as politically motivated.





In short, the United States, long seen as a global beacon of democracy, appears to be drifting toward a more authoritarian style of governance. This shift is fueled by widespread allegations of corruption during the presidential terms of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Claims of preferential treatment and misuse of power have raised concerns about the erosion of institutional integrity. The accusations, ranging from Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings to Donald Trump's controversial financial practices, have left many citizens questioning the fairness and transparency of the political system.





Adding to these concerns is the contentious issue of presidential pardons and the selective application of justice. The pardon of Hunter Biden, coupled with the dropping of multiple cases against Trump, underscores fears of a dual justice system where political elites are shielded from accountability. This apparent lack of consequences for high-profile figures undermines public trust and sets a dangerous precedent, enabling future leaders to exploit their power with impunity.





Compounding these fears is the trend of selecting key government officials based on personal loyalty rather than merit. Reports suggest that Trump's potential future administration could be filled with individuals chosen not for their expertise but for their allegiance to him. Such practices risk diminishing the government's efficiency and professionalism while also concentrating power in the hands of a few. Together, these developments signal a troubling shift toward authoritarian governance, threatening the democratic principles upon which the United States was founded.





Dr. Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and Writer