Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Investigates Negligent Security Claims For Victims Of Assault At Apartment Complexes

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is investigating claims of negligent security after reports of assaults at apartment complexes across Florida and nationwide. Tenants and visitors have the right to feel safe, and property owners must generally take reasonable steps to protect residents from foreseeable crimes.

"When apartment owners fail to provide adequate security, innocent people can suffer life-changing injuries," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "These cases are about justice and holding property owners accountable."

Common Examples of Negligent Security Include:



Broken gates, doors, or locks allowing unauthorized access

Insufficient lighting in parking lots, hallways, and stairwells

Lack of security cameras or failure to maintain them Absence of on-site security personnel in high-crime areas

Victims of assaults caused by negligent security may suffer physical injuries, emotional trauma, and financial burdens. Under premises liability law , property owners can be held responsible for failing to provide reasonable safety measures when crimes are foreseeable.

What to Do if You're a Victim of Assault:

Notify law enforcement and ensure an official report is filed.Document and treat any injuries promptly.Take photos, gather witness contact information, and note unsafe conditions.An attorney can evaluate your case and determine your legal rights.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has extensive experience in premises liability cases, including negligent security claims involving shootings and sexual assault. The firm works to help victims recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, emotional distress, and other damages.

"Our goal is to help victims find closure and hold negligent property owners accountable," added Turchin.

For a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of personal injury and premises liability victims across the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in media outlets such as CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

