Janet Levine, Critically Acclaimed Author, Signs Exclusively With Boundless Media For Public Relations And Branding

Janet Levine

A Force of Literary Excellence Joins a Force of PR Brilliance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boundless ( ), the award-winning firm celebrated for its innovative public relations and branding strategies, proudly announces the exclusive signing of critically acclaimed author Janet Levine . With a literary career marked by six best-selling and decades of groundbreaking journalism, this partnership heralds an exciting new era for both Levine and the powerhouse PR agency.

Janet Levine: A Literary Luminary

South African-born and now American-based, Levine has consistently garnered widespread praise for her impactful storytelling and journalistic excellence. Her portfolio features works that explore complex social issues, personal growth, and the intricacies of human relationships. Some of her most notable works include:

1. "Inside Apartheid" (Contemporary Books/McGraw Hill) – A powerful exposé on the oppressive system of apartheid in South Africa.

2. "The Enneagram Intelligences" (Greenwood Press/Bloomsbury) – Nominated for the prestigious Grawemeyer Education Award, this groundbreaking book explores the intersection of personality and intelligence.

3. "Know Your Parenting Personality" (John Wiley & Sons) – A practical guide for understanding parenting styles and fostering family harmony.

4. "Reading Matters" and "Liv's Secrets" (Armin Lear Press) – The latter was a finalist for the 2023 National Book Awards in Fiction, cementing Levine's status as a master storyteller.

5. "The Awakening of Diya Sharma" (forthcoming) – A highly anticipated novel that delves into themes of self-discovery and cultural identity.

“Janet Levine's fearless storytelling and insightful journalism make her a true literary icon,” said Amanda Kent, Senior Partner at Boundless Media.“Our mission is to amplify the voices that matter, and Janet Levine's voice matters now more than ever. This collaboration is poised to bring her extraordinary work to new audiences and greater heights.”

For more information about Janet Levine's work and achievements, visit

About Janet Levine

A seasoned author, educator, and nonprofit entrepreneur, Levine is celebrated for her rich narratives that seamlessly blend historical depth with timeless human themes. Her books have captivated a global audience, tackling topics from apartheid to modern parenting, all while showcasing her trademark blend of empathy, research, and eloquence.

In addition to her literary accomplishments, Levine is an engaging speaker and thought leader, frequently sharing her insights on the transformative power of storytelling in literature and education. Her latest work, "Liv's Secrets," has been lauded as a testament to her literary prowess, offering readers a compelling exploration of historical fiction that resonates with modern relevance.

About Boundless Media

As an award-winning PR and branding agency, Boundless Media specializes in representing trailblazing leaders and innovators across diverse industries. Known for its bold strategies and creative storytelling, the firm delivers results-driven campaigns that amplify its clients' impact on the global stage.

