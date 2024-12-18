Hidden Valley Ranch Celebrates 70Th Anniversary With A Gift To Others

(MENAFN- 3BL) A coordinated nationwide campaign in honor of Hidden Valley Ranch's 70th anniversary brought teammates across the U.S. together to volunteer their time with nonprofit organizations working to address food insecurity. The Seven Communities for Seven Decades project, spearheaded by the brand in partnership with our Social Impact team, aimed to strengthen the places we call home.

Here are some highlights from the project:



Minneapolis, Minnesota: Teammates from our sales office packed 2,100 pounds of food at Second Harvest Heartland, providing 6,300 meals to feed the hungry.

Bentonville, Arkansas: In support of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank which serves 11.1 million meals annually, our volunteers spent time organizing food to help facilitate donations.

Reno, Nevada: Twenty teammates from our Hidden Valley Ranch plant packed nearly 1,300 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, contributing more than 1,000 meals.

Alpharetta, Georgia: Following a donation drive, 20 teammates organized and packed items for the North Fulton Community Charities Food Bank, serving 875 families weekly.

Mason, Ohio: Eighteen teammates volunteered at the Freestore Food Bank, which distributes 47 million meals annually. Wheeling, Illinois: At this Hidden Valley Ranch plant, 75 teammates packed 300 bags of food for The Wheeling Township Food Pantry, supporting 38,000 residents.

Through these efforts, the brand strengthened nonprofit ties and supported thousands of families - and, in the process, continued to build on its 70-year legacy.

Learn more about how Clorox supports public health and the communities where our employees live and work here .