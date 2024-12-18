Logitech Named World's Best Employer By Forbes

(MENAFN- 3BL) Logitech Blog

Logitech is proud to be named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes in its 8th annual ranking. The company ranked #20 globally on the list and #1 in Switzerland, out of 850 companies. This is the first time Logitech has been included on the list.

To determine the list, Forbes-in partnership with research firm Statista -surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporate groups that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Oceania). Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options. Survey responses were analyzed and tallied-along with data from the previous three years-with a heavier weight put on the more recent data and on the evaluations from current employees.

In addition, Logitech also made the Financial Times list of Best Employers Asia-Pacific 2025 , ranked #94 out of 500 companies. This list was compiled by Financial Times and Statista, based on independent survey evaluations, and over 300,000 recommendations were reviewed.

As proud as we are of our products, we equally value the working environment within. Our employees are at the core of our company, so fostering a welcoming culture is essential in allowing people to create and work at their best capacity. We know that when employees are valued, motivated and encouraged to push boundaries, it leads to further innovation and impact. Our products are nothing without the people behind them, so thank you to every Logitech employee around the globe.