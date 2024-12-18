Delmarva Power Enhances Winter Readiness Of Energy Grid, Urges Customer Preparedness

MENAFN - 3BL) NEWARK, Del., December 18, 2024 /3BL/ - As winter nears, Delmarva Power is conducting essential infrastructure upgrades and maintenance to help ensure reliable service. This proactive work includes fortifying the local energy grid and integrating innovative smart to meet rising customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and well-lit throughout the season.

Over the next five years, Delmarva Power is investing more than $2.7 billion in infrastructure improvements, grid expansion, equipment inspections and maintenance. These efforts will improve grid reliability and prepare the grid for more severe weather and higher customer demand. Work includes upgrading equipment, trimming trees, installing smart technologies that can automatically isolate damage and restore power and expand capacity to support cleaner energy options for our customers.

“Our priority is helping ensure our customers have access to reliable energy to keep their homes and businesses safe and comfortable this winter season and the tools they need to save energy and money,” said Tamla Olivier, chief operating officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.“We're not only enhancing our grid but also offering bill support and energy savings options to help customers manage costs and keep the lights on. Their experience and well-being are at the heart of everything we do."

Delmarva Power is making it easier for customers who may need support or those who want to get ahead of cold winter temperatures to connect to a wide range of assistance programs. The company's new Assistance Finder tool can help customers discover the best programs that fit their needs, including financial assistance, bill management, and energy efficiency and savings information.

The company also provide tips and information to empower customers to better understand their bills and take control of their energy usage for more planning, consistency and budgeting. For more information, customers can visit delmarva/BillSupport .

Just as Delmarva Power prepares, the company encourages customers to also be ready for severe weather and offers the following tips:



Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio, flashlight, a first-aid kit, blankets, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, multi-purpose tool and list of important/emergency phone numbers.

Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available to last at least 72 hours.

Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.

Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.

Review the manufacturer's instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home's wiring. Never use a generator indoors or any enclosed area.

Enroll in the Emergency Medical Equipment Notification Program at delmarva/EMENP if you rely on electricity to power life-support equipment in your home. This program provides advance notice of scheduled outages and severe weather alerts to qualified participants. Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.

In addition, customers can visit delmarva/alerts before winter weather grips the region and sign up to receive updates on their energy usage and information regarding power outages via text, email, or phone, including when power is out, when service is expected to be restored, or when power is restored. Customers can also text“ADD OUTAGE” to 67972 to enroll in the company's two-way texting program to report outages and check the status of their outage. More tips and storm preparedness information is available at delmarva/StormPrep .

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva , on Facebook at facebook/DelmarvaPower and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter/DelmarvaConnect . Delmarva Power's mobile app is available at delmarva/MobileApp .

Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Delmarva Power provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 561,500 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 140,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.