Advanced Clean Cars II Approval Provides Market Certainty As Businesses Plan Fleets

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres issued the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved California's implementation of the Advanced Clean Cars II policy, which will support the development of the clean light-duty vehicle in the 12 states that have adopted it.

Companies have been strong advocates for policies that aim to increase clean vehicle access and choice, driven by their interest in modernizing their fleets to reduce and maintenance costs. Dozens of major businesses and investors have supported the ACCII policy in states across the country and called for the EPA to grant a waiver for its implementation under the federal Clean Air Act. Additionally, the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, a coalition of major companies looking to access greater varieties of clean vehicles, has supported its adoption.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

Media Contact : Helen Booth-Tobin, Communications Director, Policy, ...