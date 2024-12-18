LILT Welcomes Stella Hall As Vice President Of Marketing To Drive Growth And Amplify Mission

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI-powered translation and content generation platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Stella Hall as Vice President of Marketing. With deep experience driving growth and innovation at giants like Salesforce and high-growth companies like Coursera, Hall brings a unique blend of strategic vision, creative energy, and a deep passion for making information accessible to everyone.

"AI is a powerful tool to amplify human ingenuity, enabling instant, accurate knowledge sharing at scale." - Stella Hall

"The opportunity to make information universally accessible-regardless of who you are or where you live-resonates deeply with me," said Hall. "Communication and language specifically is at the heart of creating a more equitable world, and I'm thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to delivering that vision."

Hall joins LILT at a pivotal moment in its journey, as the company continues to redefine how businesses, universities, and governments leverage AI to break down language barriers. Previously, Stella led marketing efforts for

Europe and North America at Coursera, where she tackled the complex challenge of bringing critical content to diverse audiences. Her experiences there underscore her deep appreciation for LILT's localization work, such as the recent collaboration with the National Weather Service to translate critical weather alerts into multiple languages.

Top Priorities and Vision for the Future

In her first 90 days, Hall's focus is on gaining a deeper understanding of LILT's customers, auditing the company's go-to-market strategy, and laying ambitious growth plans for 2025. "This is an exciting moment in the evolution of AI and language translation," she added. "While some view AI with fear, I see it as a powerful tool to amplify human ingenuity, enabling instant, accurate knowledge sharing at scale. That's the future we're building at LILT."

"Stella's proven expertise, boundless enthusiasm, and commitment to equity align perfectly with LILT's mission," said

Spence Green, CEO and co-founder of LILT. "With her dynamic leadership style, we are looking forward to collaborating in ushering LILT into this next phase of growth and innovation."

Hall's career has been marked by transformative initiatives, including her role in launching Coursera for Campus during the COVID-19 pandemic-a global effort that provided free access to online learning for universities worldwide. This achievement reflects her commitment to breaking down barriers and creating impactful change.

About LILT

LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

