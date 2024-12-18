IQM ADVERTISING CORPORATION EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH FOUR NEW HIRES ACROSS THE GLOBAL BUSINESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IQM , the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced that it has hired four new leaders to join the company's executive team. The new hires include Varun Athi, Chief Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Vai Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Amanda Levi, Head of Human Resources and Tony Sherry, General Manager, Healthcare.

Varun Athi.

Based in New York, Athi joins IQM as CFO and COO, where he is responsible for operational scalability and financial performance, to ensure IQM captures market opportunities while maintaining operational excellence that maximizes long-term value creation. Prior to joining the team full-time, Athi previously served as an advisor to IQM and held senior leadership and advisory roles in technology companies including Stova, Lumar and Wonder.

Vai Gupta . Based in California, Gupta, a serial entrepreneur and adtech veteran, joins IQM as Chief Product Officer overseeing the development and enhancement of the company's programmatic media buying and audience intelligence platform, focusing on its niche industries including political, healthcare, and other specialty verticals. Prior to joining IQM, Gupta served as Chief Technology Officer at Octillion. He also founded and led multiple companies, including Applift, Bidstalk and Airpush.

Amanda Levi. Based in Washington D.C., Levi comes to IQM as Head of Human Resources to build upon the company's strong culture, while ensuring employees are equipped with the tools needed to succeed at delivering client success. In Levi's role, she will be responsible for creating a robust HR roadmap that will guide leadership. She has proven success at empowering employees and creating a safe workspace in previous roles including Premion, Tegna and Aramark.

Tony Sherry. Based in New York, Sherry joins IQM as GM, Healthcare, where he will oversee the company's Healthcare division and its operations. In this new role, Sherry is responsible for leading a cohesive healthcare vision across Sales, Ad Operations, Product, Marketing and Client Success teams. As SVP of Healthcare, Sherry will drive new growth in healthcare revenue and develop a best-in-class platform to compete effectively within the industry vertical. He joins IQM with a unique skillset having served roles at Swoop, DeepIntent and Data360.

"IQM has entered a pivotal point of growth for our business and we are ready for our leadership team to match the enthusiasm our clients and employees have had for years," said Kris Qiu, Co-Founder and CEO of IQM. "Varun, Vai, Amanda and Tony each bring unique qualities that make them experts in their respective fields and I am very much looking forward to having them join a seat at the table to determine the future of IQM. Together, we are destined to create incredible solutions for our clients and for those who may not yet know us."

