78% Of Hawaiʻi’S Residents Support Introduction Of Inter-Island Seaglider Service

A new study from the Hawaiʻi Seaglider Initiative finds 78% of Hawaiʻi residents support the introduction of an inter-island seaglider service.

The Hawaiʻi Center for Advanced Technologies (HCATT), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), and the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) have joined the initiative.



Seagliders will have a positive impact on Hawaiʻi, according to a study commissioned by the Hawaiʻi Seaglider Initiative (HSI), a coalition of local stakeholders working to increase awareness and adoption of seagliders in the state. The key findings , released today, show that 78% of Hawaiʻi residents support the introduction of an inter-island seaglider service.

HSI also announced that three government agencies - the Hawaiʻi Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies (HCATT), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), and the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) - have joined the coalition to explore the benefits of seagliders to local communities, signaling a growing momentum to bring affordable, accessible, and sustainable transportation solutions to the state.

HSI was founded in January 2024 to increase awareness and adoption of seagliders, high-speed, all-electric vessels manufactured by Rhode Island-based REGENT that operate exclusively over water to transport people and goods between coastal destinations. Today, HSI has grown from about a dozen organizations to more than 30 members across government, business, and community groups.

“We are honored to welcome HCATT, OHA, and HCDA to the initiative and look forward to working together to respond to local needs,” said Veronica Rocha, ​C​o-administrator of HSI.“The expansion of the initiative is a testament to ​the ​shared need to connect communities across Hawaiʻi with affordable, sustainable transportation solutions that unlock access to essential goods and services,” added HSI Co-administrator David Uchiyama.

Study Results

Across 12 meetings and events throughout the year, HSI members examined the potential effects of seagliders on areas including community and culture, the environment, infrastructure, resiliency, and workforce development and education to identify needs and deliver actionable recommendations.

Accessibility

The analysis shows that seagliders will increase accessibility for residents, creating pathways to high-paying jobs and educational opportunities and providing lifesaving medical care and timely natural disaster relief.

“Understanding the feasibility of offering seaglider transportation in Hawaiʻi will inform potentially new reliable and affordable transportation options for Native Hawaiians on Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi and the other neighbor islands to gain better access to healthcare and other essential needs,” said Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira (Ka Pouhana), CEO, OHA.“We look forward to exploring how seagliders as an alternative transportation option will positively impact the overall wellbeing of Native Hawaiians, whether through improving access to jobs and education or providing life-saving services.”

Sustainability

Adoption of the zero-emission vessels will also advance public- and private-sector decarbonization efforts. Seagliders can offset up to 30% of CO2e emissions from inter-island commercial aviation travel, based on existing energy sources, the study found.

“We're collaborating with the Hawaiʻi Seaglider Initiative to advance our mission to inspire and transform Hawaiʻi's clean energy future,” said David Molinaro, Director, HCATT.“Together, we can make Hawaiʻi the leader in zero emission transportation technologies to improve lives and reduce climate risks.”

This year, the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office cited all-electric seagliders as part of the state's decarbonization plans, and HSI was featured in the Southwest One Report as Southwest Airlines's first public engagement on battery-electric propulsion technologies with zero direct emissions and Hawaiian Airlines Annual Sustainability report as a key partner in reducing emissions in the state.

Feasibility

The study also found that seaglider operations would be technically feasible at most Hawaiʻi harbors, based on analysis of factors including climatic conditions (waves and wind), utilities, parking, lease availability, accessibility, modifications, potential user conflicts, and major permits.

“Kewalo Basin Harbor could provide the ideal space to host seagliders,” said Craig Nakamoto, HCDA Executive Director.“Soon, the Ala Moana pedestrian bridge will be complete, leading from the harbor and connecting people from other islands to the Kakaʻako and Ala Moana neighborhoods. The central location offers easy access by many modes of transportation to various service providers, businesses and recreational activities. We're joining HSI to contribute to modernizing harbors with technology for the future, expanding economic opportunities, and most importantly, connecting people and our communities."

Next Steps

In 2025, HSI will focus on the necessary seaglider implementation efforts to enable these benefits.

The initiative will explore how to modernize the state's maritime transportation network and facilitate renewable energy infrastructure; develop education and workforce development programs; and continue to host community events to engage residents and cultural groups.

About the Hawai ʻ i Seaglider Initiative

The Hawaiʻi Seaglider Initiative (HSI) is a consortium of stakeholders from local government, Hawai'i communities, and the private sector, working to increase understanding and adoption of seagliders in Hawaiʻi​ with a focus on community, culture and the environment. HSI advocates for the use of seagliders as an affordable and accessible transportation option for Hawaiʻi communities that will help modernize the state's transportation network while meeting its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.

About the Hawai ʻ i Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies

The Hawaiʻi Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies was established in 1993 by the U.S. Air Force and the State of Hawaiʻi as a National Demonstration Center for fuel efficient and zero emission transportation technologies for military and commercial needs. HCATT has successfully executed numerous federal and publicly funded projects and brings significant expertise in hydrogen technology demonstration and validation.

About Office of Hawaiian Affairs

​​​The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is a semi-autonomous state agency responsible for improving the wellbeing of all Native Hawaiians. OHA works to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs.

About the Hawai ʻ i Community Development Authority

​​​The Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) is a public entity created by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature to establish community development plans in community development districts; determine community development programs; and cooperate with private enterprise and the various components of federal, state, and county governments to bring community development plans to fruition. The authority's work should result in economic and social opportunities and aim to meet the highest needs and aspirations of Hawaiʻi's people.

