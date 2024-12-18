Chronic Hepatitis B Market Statistics Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) market-insi.png" width="300" height="157" alt="Chronic Hepatitis B Insights" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hepatitis B, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Hepatitis B market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Chronic Hepatitis B, offering comprehensive insights into the Chronic Hepatitis B revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Chronic Hepatitis B statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Chronic Hepatitis B therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Chronic Hepatitis B clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Chronic Hepatitis B treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Chronic Hepatitis B space.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report:

.The Chronic Hepatitis B market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In October 2024, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage gene editing company leveraging its proprietary ARCUS® platform for advanced in vivo gene editing therapies, has received Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval in Moldova for its lead candidate, PBGENE-HBV. This in vivo gene editing program aims to cure chronic hepatitis B by targeting cccDNA, the primary source of replicating HBV, and deactivating integrated HBV DNA in liver cells. The company has initiated its Phase 1 clinical program and is preparing to begin patient dosing.

.In October 2024, Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative immunotherapy solutions targeting T cell regulation, has announced the completion of enrollment for two clinical trials. The HBV003 Phase 2b trial is evaluating VTP-300 in adults with chronic hepatitis B (CHB), while the PCA001 Phase 1 trial is assessing VTP-850 in men experiencing a biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer, indicated by rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels following definitive local therapy.

.In April 2024, The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (PFDA) has approved YS Biopharma's clinical trial application for YS-HBV-002, an immunotherapeutic vaccine designed to treat chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. YS Biopharma plans to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for the vaccine in the Philippines starting June.

.In 2022, the United States held the largest Chronic Hepatitis B market size among the 7MM, valued at approximately USD 1,500 million, with expectations for growth by 2034.

.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 250 million people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B, contributing to a rising number of deaths annually. The majority of the global burden of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) stems from mother-to-child transmission occurring during or shortly after birth.

.Emerging therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B include GlaxoSmithKline's GSK3228836 (bepirovirsen), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO); Vir Biotechnology's VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, subcutaneous HBV-targeting siRNA therapies designed to elicit an effective immune response; and JNJ-3989, a promising RNAi therapeutic candidate from Janssen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. These innovative treatments have the potential to drive significant growth in the Chronic Hepatitis B market in the coming years.

.Key Chronic Hepatitis B Companies: Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Precision Biosciences, Silverback Therapeutics, GSK, Drug Farm, Arbutus bio, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Dong-A ST Co., Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, and others

.Key Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies: VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide), GSK3965193, PBGENE-HBV, SBT8230, GSK3965193, DF 006, AB 729, RG6346, RG7854, Bepirovirsen, Pradefovir, DA 2802, VIR-2218, AB-729, and others

.The Chronic Hepatitis B market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Hepatitis B market dynamics.

.The United States recorded the highest prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B, with an estimated 2 million cases reported in 2023.

.In the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, followed by Italy, while Spain had the lowest number of cases.

Chronic Hepatitis B Overview

Chronic Hepatitis B is a long-term infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It occurs when the immune system cannot clear the virus after an acute infection, leading to persistent viral presence in the body for more than six months. This condition can cause inflammation and damage to the liver over time, increasing the risk of complications such as liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer).

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Hepatitis B market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B

.Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hepatitis B by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Hepatitis B market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Hepatitis B market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies and Key Companies

.VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide): Gilead Sciences

.GSK3228836 (bepirovirsen): GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

.PBGENE-HBV: Precision Biosciences

.SBT8230: Silverback Therapeutics

.GSK3965193: GSK

.DF 006: Drug Farm

.AB 729: Arbutus bio

.RG6346: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

.RG7854: Roche

.Bepirovirsen: GSK

.Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals

.DA 2802: Dong-A ST Co.

.VIR-2218: Vir Biotechnology

.AB-729: Arbutus Biopharma

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Drivers

.High prevalence of chronic HBV infection, increasing Research and development in Chronic Hepatitis B are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market.

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Barriers

.However, high cost of treatment, limited access to the diagnosis of hepatitis B and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market growth.

Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Chronic Hepatitis B Companies: Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Precision Biosciences, Silverback Therapeutics, GSK, Drug Farm, Arbutus bio, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Dong-A ST Co., Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, and others

.Key Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies: VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide), GSK3965193, PBGENE-HBV, SBT8230, GSK3965193, DF 006, AB 729, RG6346, RG7854, Bepirovirsen, Pradefovir, DA 2802, VIR-2218, AB-729, and others

.Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hepatitis B current marketed and Chronic Hepatitis B emerging therapies

.Chronic Hepatitis B Market Dynamics: Chronic Hepatitis B market drivers and Chronic Hepatitis B market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Chronic Hepatitis B Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Hepatitis B Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Hepatitis B

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Hepatitis B

4. Chronic Hepatitis B Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Hepatitis B Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Hepatitis B

9. Chronic Hepatitis B Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Hepatitis B Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Hepatitis B Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Hepatitis B Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Drivers

16. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Barriers

17. Chronic Hepatitis B Appendix

18. Chronic Hepatitis B Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

