(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

WHO: Saudi Arabia Reduces Bloodstream Infections in Intensive Care Fourfold in Four Years

- The World Health OrganizationRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its exceptional performance in hospital quality and infection control, recognizing it as a global leader in reducing healthcare-associated risks, according to a recent report published on its official website. The report highlighted the Kingdom's significant achievements in infection prevention and control, particularly in reducing central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) in intensive care units. Between 2021 and 2024, the Kingdom achieved an annual 48.8% decrease in CLABSI cases, which marks a fourfold reduction over four years.This success stems from the national strategy launched by the Ministry of Health in 2022 to combat bloodstream infections associated with central catheters. The WHO report praised these efforts and said they are a testament to the Kingdom's commitment to improving health services and enhancing patient safety. The organization also noted a broader reduction in healthcare-associated infections across the Kingdom, attributing it to the training of over 5,000 health practitioners in infection control practices. These initiatives reflect the Kingdom's dedication to minimizing health risks and raising the quality of healthcare services.

ايهاب رزق -رئيس قسم العمليات والاعلام

Influence Commuincations

+20 102 192 2022

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.