AEHR Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Aehr Test Systems, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Aehr Test Systems, Inc. ("Aehr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AEHR ).

Class Period: January 9, 2024 – March 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

Investors suffering losses on their Aehr investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected]

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (2) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth; (3) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to

[email protected]

