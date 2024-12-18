New Memoir How To Succeed On Wall Street... Unmasks Illusions With Candid Insights And Advice For The Finance Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How to Succeed on Wall St. and Why You Should Absolutely Not Do It

Success shouldn't come at the expense of well-being. Author S.A. Thomas guides professionals through the hidden pitfalls of Wall Street with wit and candor.

- S.A. (Steven) ThomasSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his debut book, "How to Succeed on Wall St. and Why You Should Absolutely Not Do It," author S.A. Thomas offers readers an unfiltered journey through the ups and downs of a Wall Street career, providing an insider's unique perspective on the financial industry's closely guarded realities. Thomas' book reflects the grit and allure of Wall Street, shedding light on what really happens behind closed doors."My goal with this book goes beyond ego. As I advance in my career, I'm driven to help others heal from the industry's trauma," says Thomas. "I've worked across every department in finance, and I want readers to see Wall Street for what it truly is beyond the facade. Business is not difficult, but people make it so."Thomas' refreshingly raw approach combines storytelling and practical lessons for navigating high-stakes environments. Insights on topics like burnout, personal integrity, and the importance of perspective offer readers a path to success without compromising their well-being.The memoir, geared toward professionals eager to understand the hidden pitfalls of the finance industry, serves as both a guide and a warning. Thomas's Staten Island narrative style, seasoned with humor and brutal honesty, reveals what it takes to succeed and the personal cost that often comes with it.Order "How to Succeed on Wall St. and Why You Should Absolutely Not Do It" today on Amazon, or listen on Audible and iTunes. For more information, visit creativepostures .About The Author: S.A. (Steven) ThomasS.A. (Steven) Thomas is a Managing Director at an institutional brokerage with over two decades of experience navigating the high-stakes world of Wall Street. From barely getting a foot in the door to closing multi-million-dollar deals while getting his shoes shined, Thomas' insider knowledge and practical advice inspire readers to redefine success and be true to themselves. Known for his candid brilliance, unfiltered storytelling, and sharp wit, he offers a fresh perspective on balancing ambition with authenticity. His debut book "How to Succeed on Wall St. and Why You Should Absolutely Not Do It" guides aspiring financiers and is a cautionary tale for ambitious professionals in any industry. He lives on Staten Island with his family, gathering wisdom at local pizza joints.

Amanda Colbert

Chariot Communications

+1 720-340-3092

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.