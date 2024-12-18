Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Insights, Pipeline Therapies, FDA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024

Some of the key facts of the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report:

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others

In November 2023, Alphamab Oncology and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to KN026, a HER2 bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer, including gastroesophageal junction cancer. This designation underscores the potential of KN026 as a promising treatment option for this aggressive cancer type, expediting its development and regulatory review process.

In December 2022, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) was approved by the European Union (EU) as a monotherapy for adult patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have previously undergone a trastuzumab-based regimen. This approval provides a significant new treatment option for patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric cancer who have limited therapeutic alternatives.

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Her2+ Gastric Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Her2+ Gastric Cancer market dynamics.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Overview

HER2-positive gastric cancer, also known as HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, is a specific type of stomach cancer characterized by the overproduction of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. This form of cancer represents a significant proportion of gastric cancer cases and is associated with distinct clinical and pathological features.

HER2 plays a key role in regulating cell growth and division under normal conditions. However, in HER2-positive gastric cancer, the overexpression of this protein leads to uncontrolled cell proliferation, contributing to the formation and growth of tumors.

The identification of HER2 overexpression in gastric cancer has had a profound impact on treatment strategies, as therapies targeting HER2 have shown the ability to improve patient outcomes. These treatments are specifically designed to block the HER2 protein's activity, disrupting the signals that drive cancer cell growth and survival.

Key therapeutic options for HER2-positive gastric cancer include:

1. HER2-Targeted Therapy: Central to the treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer is the use of HER2-targeted therapies such as trastuzumab (Herceptin), pertuzumab, and trastuzumab deruxtecan. These therapies are often combined with chemotherapy and have been shown to improve both overall survival and progression-free survival in patients with this cancer subtype.

2. Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy is commonly used alongside HER2-targeted therapies and includes drugs such as fluoropyrimidines, platinum-based agents, and taxanes. These chemotherapy agents help enhance the effectiveness of treatment and manage cancer progression.

3. Surgical Intervention: For patients with localized or resectable HER2-positive gastric cancer, surgery may be an option. This involves the removal of the tumor and nearby lymph nodes. Post-surgery, adjuvant chemotherapy or HER2-targeted therapy may be administered to reduce the risk of recurrence.

4. Radiation Therapy: In cases of locally advanced or inoperable HER2-positive gastric cancer, radiation therapy may be used, often in combination with chemotherapy or surgery, to shrink tumors and destroy cancer cells.

Effective management of HER2-positive gastric cancer requires a multidisciplinary approach, involving oncologists, surgeons, and radiation oncologists. Treatment plans are customized to the individual, considering factors such as the tumor's stage, the patient's overall health, and the treatment goals.

Thanks to the early detection of HER2-positive gastric cancer and the availability of HER2-targeted therapies, patient outcomes have significantly improved. However, ongoing research is critical to refine treatment strategies and further enhance long-term survival rates.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Her2+ Gastric Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Her2+ Gastric Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Her2+ Gastric Cancer

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Her2+ Gastric Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Her2+ Gastric Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies

SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others.

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others.

Scope of the Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Elevar Therapeutic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Genentech, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, Remegen Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, LintonPharm, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Seagen, MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eisai Inc., Merus N.V., OncXerna Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, and others

Key Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapies: SHR-A1811, Cinrebafusp alfa, BI-1607, and others

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Her2+ Gastric Cancer current marketed and Her2+ Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Her2+ Gastric Cancer market drivers and Her2+ Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Her2+ Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Her2+ Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

