WILBY.AI Unveils THINK1.AI: Instant Video Translations In 165 Languages With Revolutionary Voice Match Technology

Simon Wilby founder of WILBY

Empowering Authentic Cross-Cultural Communication

- Abbie RossiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simon Wilby inventor and founder of WILBY, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven language and communication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of THINK1. This cutting-edge offers instant video translations in 165 languages and advanced voice cloning capabilities. This groundbreaking combination is set to transform how businesses, educators, content creators, and organizations communicate globally, enabling a truly seamless and immersive multilingual experience.THINK1 leverages state-of-the-art machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) technologies to provide highly accurate, real-time translations of video content-both in subtitles and synchronized voiceovers. With the added power of voice cloning, users can now not only translate their videos into 165 languages but also preserve the original speaker's tone, inflection, and personality, creating a fully localized and personalized viewer experience.WILBY is an innovative technology company dedicated to transforming global communication with advanced artificial intelligence and language processing solutions.Traditional video translation solutions often result in either robotic-sounding voiceovers or a mismatch between the translated voice and the original speaker. THINK1's Voice Match technology solves this problem by accurately mimicking the speaker's voice in the target language, making it feel as if the original speaker is delivering the content in a different language. This creates a more immersive and engaging experience for the viewer, improving emotional resonance and helping build a stronger connection between the speaker and the audience.THINK1 represents the future of multilingual video communication. With WILBY's ongoing advancements in AI and speech technology, the platform continuously improves its translation accuracy, voice cloning capabilities, and language support, making it an indispensable tool for businesses and content creators looking to expand their global footprint.“We believe THINK1 will fundamentally change the way the world communicates,” added Simon WIlby, CEO of WILBY.“By ensuring that videos are not only understood but felt, we are helping create more meaningful cross-cultural connections that can drive success in today's globalized world.”

