CSI DMC Celebrates The Promotion Of Rachel Carey To Executive VP Of Strategic Accounts And Industry Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rachel Carey, Executive VP of Strategic Accounts and Relations, CSI DMC

CSI DMC promotes Rachel Carey to EVP, leading strategic partner relations. With 20 years in hospitality, she aims to enhance client experiences and growth.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CSI DMC, Inc., a premier destination and event management company with 38 years of experience and a strong presence across the nation, is thrilled to announce the of Rachel Carey to the role of Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Industry Relations. In this new role, Rachel will lead the company's efforts to cultivate and expand long-term, high-impact relationships with strategic partners.Rachel Carey is a dynamic hospitality professional who brings nearly 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry to her role at CSI DMC. Her guiding principle is simple yet effective: to "Make her clients shine." Rachel holds a bachelor's degree in Travel and Tourism Management from Florida International University in Miami, further complemented by her credentials as a Certified Incentive Specialist and her Certified Incentive Travel Professional certification. In her most recent role as Vice President of National Accounts and Industry Relations, she demonstrated her ability to cultivate and maintain strong relationships, solidifying her reputation as a leader in her field. In addition to her professional achievements, Rachel Carey has been appointed to the SITE Foundation Board of Trustees for 2025, where she will work alongside industry leaders to champion initiatives critical to the incentive travel sector's growth and vitality.In response to her promotion, Rachel Carey expressed her enthusiasm, stating,“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Industry Relations at CSI DMC. This promotion reflects the partnerships, trust and support I've been fortunate to build with my colleagues and industry peers. I'm passionate about cultivating meaningful relationships, delivering personalized signature client experiences and driving growth with authenticity and purpose.”Hope Valentine, President of CSI DMC, shared her excitement about Rachel's new role:“With almost 20 years in the industry, and since joining CSI DMC, Rachel has been instrumental in developing strong partnerships with third party clients, corporate direct clients, and hotel brands. In this new role, Rachel will continue to drive strategic relationships with key industry stakeholders, partners, and boards, while playing a pivotal role in the continued growth and expansion of the company. As we look to expand our network and ensure that we remain at the forefront of industry trends and events, this will help to strengthen our position in the marketplace. We are excited to see what the future holds.”Tom Hubler, Chief Operating Officer, added,“We couldn't be more proud and thankful for Rachel's personal efforts to serve her clients and to be present and supportive of our industry. Rachel strives for connectivity with her customers and is always seeking new opportunities and partnerships to move CSI DMC as a preferred solution to buyers' needs.”Rachel Carey's promotion marks another step forward in CSI DMC's efforts to build and maintain strong connections in the destination and event management field. Her role will support the company's strategic positioning and contribute to its ongoing development in an ever-evolving industry.For more information about CSI DMC, please visit csi-dmc .About CSI DMC:Since 1987, CSI DMC has been a leader in crafting memorable destination experiences. Our strength lies in blending detailed event planning with outside-the-box thinking. Our dedicated team takes the time to understand each clients' unique vision, allowing us to create personalized events that leave a lasting impression. Whether it's infusing local culture into the details or bringing immersive concepts to life, our people are at the forefront, making it happen.

Ashley Currin, Director of Marketing

CSI DMC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.