COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE's TOP LAWYERS LIST FOR 2024

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi , a distinguished full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized as Top Lawyers by Boston magazine for 2024. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence and the outstanding expertise of its attorneys.

The following Cohn & Dussi attorneys have been honored as Top Lawyers for 2024:



Lewis J. Cohn, Managing Partner , in the field of Bankruptcy & Workouts. Cohn's practice is dedicated to representing lenders in all aspects of the commercial loan process, with specialized expertise in collection, workout, and liquidation of troubled debt.

Andrew B. Glaab, Partner ,

also in the field of Bankruptcy & Workouts. Glaab leads the firm's in-house collections group and represents both secured and unsecured creditors, including international and national lenders, insurers, and debt buyers.

Richard E. Alpert, Partner , in Personal Injury Law. Alpert co-leads the Personal Injury Department and heads Cohn & Dussi's Trusts & Estates Department.

Russell Rosenthal, Partner , in Personal Injury Law. Rosenthal is a senior member of the firm's Litigation Department and co-leads the Personal Injury Department along with Alpert. Daniel J. Veerman, Senior Associate ,

in Civil Litigation. Veerman concentrates his practice in highly contested litigation and trial matters.

Boston

magazine's Top Lawyers List honors lawyers across Greater Boston who exemplify excellence in their fields, as selected by their peers.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of 30 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or [email protected]

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

