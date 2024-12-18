Mimorial Launches Virtual Memorials To Commemorate Loved Ones

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-powered Redefines "Remembrance Space" with Lasting Digital Tributes



NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimorial officially launches today as a pioneering platform offering a new way to honor and remember loved ones.

This AI-powered digital memorial site enables users to create enduring virtual tributes, or "Mimorials," preserving memories, photos, stories, and digitized tributes, or "Mims" as keepsakes in a lasting digital space that can be visited anytime, by anyone, anywhere.



Mimorial

Continue Reading

Mimorial's vision arose from the limitations of physical memorials, which are often temporary and face environmental or logistical challenges. Physical tributes such as flowers, candles, or mementos left in public spaces can be quickly impaired or torn down, while traditional gravesites can be costly or difficult to visit.

Mimorial offers an accessible solution, creating digital spaces that remain protected, enduring, and accessible from anywhere in the world. "Mimorial empowers people to choose how they want to remember their loved ones-whether it's at a meaningful place like a mountain top, a beach, or a street corner," explains Leonard Achan, founder of Mimorial. "This platform allows these memories to transcend space and time, bringing comfort and connection without the barriers of location or maintenance so memories can last forever."

Achan, who lost his father in 2007, wanted to create a meaningful alternative to traditional memorials. "For years, I struggled with visiting my father's gravesite," says Achan. "Now, I can visit him whenever and from wherever I am. Mimorial enables family and friends to share memories and tributes without needing to be at a specific physical "

Mimorial also addresses financial and geographic disparities. "Many people cannot afford traditional funeral costs, or may not be able to visit loved ones abroad," Achan explains. "Mimorial provides a cost effective, accessible solution for everyone, regardless of location or budget."



Utilizing AI, Mimorial makes it easier for users to create a free customized digital memorial and leave tributes. The user chooses a meaningful location for remembrance and adds photos, biographies, and stories that others can post and share. Visitors to the site can leave the tributes, or Mims, such as roses, flowers, candles, teddy bears, and other tokens, with both free and paid options. Paid tributes can range from floral bouquets to a virtual mausoleum. Unlike physical tributes, these digital mementos live indefinitely, untouched by time or weather.





"Once your Mimorial is set up, you can share it on social media platforms, via email, or through text, enabling visitors to honor loved ones regardless of travel or distance," says Achan. "You might initially visit the site to leave a rose or candle, follow Mimorials, and share or recommend them. Over time, the platform will suggest Mimorials for you to explore, offering opportunities to learn about the lives and legacies of "

Mimorial stands at the forefront of the "remembrance space," fulfilling a fundamental human need for connection and memory. Whether honoring a life well-lived or mourning a tragic loss, Mimorial creates a lasting space where cherished memories endure, ensuring that loved ones are never forgotten. To learn more, visit Mimorial.

For inquiries, contact [email protected] or (917) 287-5643.

SOURCE Mimorial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED