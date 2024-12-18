Grow With Us Learning Academy Collects Donations For Local Food Drives Across Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -

Grow With Us Academy has shown its dedication to supporting the communities it serves. During a recent food drive, the academy's five Florida locations collectively donated an impressive 634 items, partnering with local organizations to assist families and individuals in need.

Each center played a vital role in this initiative:

Anchors Street (Fort Walton Beach): Collaborated with One Hopeful Place, donating 106 items to help local families in need.

Navarre: Partnered with Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa County, contributing 256 items, the highest among the centers.

Tupelo Avenue (Fort Walton Beach): Worked with Sharing & Caring Inc., providing 60 items to support local families.

Pensacola: Teamed up with the Ministry Village at Olive, donating 45 items to aid vulnerable community members.

Pace: Joined forces with the Pace Church of Christ Food Pantry, contributing 167 items to the pantry's efforts.

This food drive is part of Grow With Us Learning Academy's broader commitment to nurturing not only the academic growth of its students but also their character and sense of community. Erica Kindurys, a representative of the academy, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "Our centers are more than educational facilities-they are part of the fabric of the communities we serve. By participating in food drives like this, we not only provide much-needed support to families in need but also teach our students the value of compassion and giving back."

Community involvement is a cornerstone of Grow With Us Learning Academy's mission. Through initiatives like these food drives, the academy seeks to demonstrate to its students the power of collective action and the importance of empathy.

The food drive also reflects the academy's "Leaps and Bounds" approach to education, which emphasizes hands-on, real-world learning experiences. Participating in a food drive allows students to see the tangible impact of their efforts, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by others in their community and the importance of lending a helping hand.

The success of this year's food drive would not have been possible without the efforts of the academy's students, families, and staff. Their collective generosity highlights the strong sense of community that Grow With Us Learning Academy strives to build at each of its locations.

