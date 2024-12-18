Construction Adhesives Industry Growth: Expected CAGR Of 5.2%, Reaching USD 17.3 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction Adhesives Market

With incentives and packages, infrastructure and residential construction will see a boost, contributing to adhesive growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global construction adhesives revenue reached US$ 10.9 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 5.2% is forecast from 2023 to 2031, resulting in a total of US$ 17.3 billion in 2031. Sustainable and eco-friendly building practices will likely continue to be emphasized. A rise in demand is expected for construction adhesives that have low VOC levels, are recyclable, and comply with green building standards.Government investments in infrastructure can significantly fuel construction adhesive demand. Various bonding solutions are used in large infrastructure projects. Factors such as housing demand, mortgage rates, and economic conditions will likely impact the market for construction adhesives within the residential construction sector. The demand for adhesives is also influenced by renovation and remodeling activities.Experience Data Like Never Before: Request Your Sample Now!Global Construction Adhesives Market: Key PlayersSeveral global and regional manufacturers compete in the global construction adhesives market. In addition to technological innovation, expanding distribution networks, and establishing a strong brand, prominent players employ several key strategies.Construction adhesives market leaders are focusing on technology innovation, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their global presence..Henkel AG & Company KGaA.Sika Group.3M.Bostik SA.H.B. Fuller Company.Avery Dennison Corporation.Ashland.Illinois Tool Works, Inc..Huntsman International LLC.The Dow Chemicals Company.LORD Corporation.MAPEI S.p.A..Franklin InternationalA new generation of technology (Industry 4.0) may significantly impact construction processes and materials due to the integration of digital technologies. Construction technologies with smart functions, like sensors and self-healing properties, may lead to adhesives with additional functionalities.Key Findings of the Market Report.The demand for construction glue is primarily driven by infrastructure development in both developed and developing countries..An analysis of the construction adhesives market found that Asia Pacific captured a large market share..In the Middle East & Africa, construction adhesive market manufacturers are expected to experience high demand as a result of public infrastructure investments..Water-based formulation technology is expected to drive demand for construction adhesives..Construction adhesives are expected to be dominated by structural applications in the market.Global Construction Adhesives Market: Growth Drivers.The construction industry is experiencing growth and expansion, increasing demand for construction adhesives. Construction applications such as flooring, insulation, and bonding materials will utilize these adhesives in the coming years. Innovative and high-performance construction adhesives are developed as a result of ongoing technological advancements. In addition, this category includes adhesives that are more durable, stronger, and resistant to environmental conditions..Green building practices are increasingly being emphasized as environmental sustainability becomes more visible. Energy efficiency is improved by using low-VOC and environmentally friendly adhesives in construction. Lightweight building materials are on the rise, including composites and advanced polymers. It is becoming increasingly important to find adhesives that bind these materials efficiently and remain structurally sound at the same time..The environmental impact of construction materials influences the decision to use construction adhesives. Regulatory compliance and environmental considerations are important factors in choosing adhesives on the market. In addition to rising consumer spending, rising disposable income is contributing to the growth of the construction industry. Various construction projects, both residential and commercial, are driven by the demand for construction adhesives.Key Developments.In August 2023, Henkel, a global leader in adhesive, sealant, and functional coatings, continuously drives sustainability across markets. A new bonding and sealing portfolio has been launched in Europe to improve the company's plastics footprint. The new packaging concept reduces virgin plastic usage by up to 95%, using post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR)..In December 2023, UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of self-adhesive paper and film products, partnered with Soprrema to recycle label waste in EMEIA. Soprema will use UPM Raflatac's RafCycle recycling service to recycle label waste into new construction and insulation materials.Explore Our Report for Comprehensive Insights!Global Construction Adhesives Market: SegmentationBy Product.Polyurethane.Acrylic.Epoxy.Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA).SiliconeBy Formulation Technology.Solvent-based.Water-based.Hot-melt.ReactiveBy Application.Structural.Non-StructuralBy End Use.Residential.Non-Residential.IndustrialBy Region.North America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Smart Fabrics Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021 It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 21.8 Bn by the end of 2031Boron Carbide Market - The global market for boron carbide was valued at US$ 270.7 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 431.4 Mn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 