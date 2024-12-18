Bold Campaign Calls For Economic Growth To Keep The Next Generation Of British Columbians In The Province

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The and affordability go hand in hand-that's the message the Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC) is delivering with its largest-ever advertising campaign, launching across the province today, December 18.

The "Stay with B.C." campaign flips the script on Alberta's well-known "Alberta is Calling " ads with clever visuals designed to spark a conversation about the critical role a strong economy plays in addressing affordability challenges and keeping young, talented British Columbians in the province.

For the first time in over a decade, more people are leaving B.C. for other provinces and territories than arriving. Rising costs, limited job opportunities, and strained public services are driving this trend, with an Angus Reid survey (2024) revealing that one in three British Columbians is seriously considering leaving. Meanwhile, other provinces are using the opportunity to aggressively recruit British Columbians.

The "Stay with B.C." campaign offers a counter-narrative, addressing these challenges head-on with creative, thought-provoking ads inspired by Alberta's recruitment efforts. Scenarios include a phone call from Alberta or an online dating profile asking, "Thinking of answering?" or "Thinking of swiping right?" These lighthearted visuals carry a serious message: living in B.C. shouldn't be so hard. A strong economy is essential to making life in B.C. more affordable and ensuring the province remains a place where young and talented workers want to build their futures.

"Many have heard the Alberta is Calling ads and laughed them off, but the reality is other provinces are calling, and people are answering," says Laura Jones, BCBC President and CEO. "We want British Columbians to know that staying here is possible-and it starts with building a stronger economy to reduce the pressure to leave. It might feel like it right now but leaving the province isn't the only solution to making life more affordable."

The campaign features online and physical ads across the province, including in Prince George, Kelowna, Victoria, and Metro Vancouver. From billboards to transit ads, viewers are directed to StayWithBC.ca , which includes a letter to British Columbians outlining the province's challenges and presenting a hopeful vision for the future.

Jones emphasizes that more must be done at the provincial and national levels to encourage economic growth and private sector investment, which are essential to creating better jobs and higher salaries for British Columbians.

"Our goal is to spark a province-wide conversation about the connection between B.C.'s economy and affordability," adds Jones. "We all have a role to play in changing things for the better so current and future generations can call B.C. home.”



Fast Facts

Provincial Migration

For the first time in over a decade , B.C. is experiencing a net population loss to other Canadian provinces and territories. (Stats Canada, 2024)

50 per cent of people leaving B.C. for other provinces are moving to Alberta. (Stats Canada, 2024)

67 per cent of those leaving are under the age of 40, highlighting a significant loss of young talent. (Stats Canada, 2024)

Cost of Living

Cost of living was the number one issue for voters during the 2024 B.C. provincial election (Ipsos, 2024).



64 Per cent of British Columbians say the cost of living is their top concern, compared to just 15 per cent who say the economy is. (Angus Reid, 2024) 50 per cent of those 18-34 years of age are seriously considering leaving B.C. (Angus Reid, 2024)

Attachments



Exterior Hero

CONTACT: Braden McMillan Business Council of British Columbia ...