Astroturf® Welcomes Chris Siegle As New Regional Sales Manager For Western Pennsylvania And Western New York

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024

AstroTurf®, the leading provider of premium synthetic turf solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Siegle as the new Regional Sales Manager for Western Pennsylvania and Western New York. Chris brings a wealth of experience and a passion for enhancing athletic performance to his new role at AstroTurf®.

Chris Siegle joins AstroTurf® with an extensive background in sports and coaching, spanning over two decades. His impressive career includes coaching roles at various high schools and Division 1 universities. Most recently, Chris served as an assistant coach at Pine-Richland High School, contributing significantly to the team's success winning the WPIAL Championship in 2024.

"I am excited to help serve our athletes by providing the best playing surface on the market,"

said Chris.

"Having coached on AstroTurf®, the benefits to athletes and programs from the professional level to the recreational level are immeasurable. The resources and technology available to a company like AstroTurf are second to none. All these resources are dedicated to making the playing experience safer, more consistent, and allowing our athletes, young and old, to maximize their experience. I am thrilled to be a part of AstroTurf."

Chris's background is rooted in athletic excellence and academic commitment. Throughout his career, he has coached numerous athletes who have gone on to play professional sports, including NFL stars like LeSean McCoy and Antonio Dixon. His expertise in recruiting and coaching has left a lasting impact on many programs, fostering the development of players at all levels.

Joe Gaeta, AstroTurf's Northeast Region General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for Chris's appointment, stating,

"Chris Siegle's extensive coaching background and dedication to athlete development align perfectly with AstroTurf's mission to provide the highest quality sports surfaces. His understanding of the unique needs of athletes and coaches will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Western PA and Western NY. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team."

In addition to his professional achievements, Chris holds a B.A. in Arts from West Virginia University.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® has been a trusted leader in the synthetic turf industry for sixty years, pioneering advancements in sports surface technology and delivering world-class playing fields. Renowned for innovation, durability, and sustainability, AstroTurf® offers cutting-edge solutions for sports like football, soccer, baseball, field hockey, and more. With a focus on player safety and performance, AstroTurf systems are designed to replicate the ideal playing experience while reducing maintenance and environmental impact. As the preferred choice for schools, colleges, professional teams, and municipal projects nationwide, AstroTurf® continues to set the standard for synthetic turf excellence. Learn more at AstroTurf .

