Titania's Automated Testing Framework will modernize software testing at CCIIO

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titania Solutions Group, (Titania ), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the government's most critical missions, today announced that they have been awarded the $87M CCIIO Independent Testing Support Services (CITSS) task order on the CMS Strategic Partners Readiness Contract (SPARC). This win demonstrates the growing success of Titania's Automated Testing Framework at CMS and their ability to deliver a highly adaptive framework that accelerates software testing.

CCIIO is charged with ensuring that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) services the American people. Specifically, they help implement the

ACA's numerous reforms. Today the

ACA Marketplace; a clearinghouse where U.S. citizens compare prices on health insurance plans, begin enrollment and assess qualifications for government healthcare subsidies, is experiencing record-breaking enrollments with an estimated 19 million by the end of 2024.

"CCIIO requires highly modernized testing and development to keep pace with growing enrollments and increased access," stated Jones Tallent, chief executive officer for Titania. "The work that

Titania has been doing across the government healthcare sector to move testing to Agile, DevSecOps, and modernized Hybrid environments, is highly recognized resulting in contract wins such as this." Titania recently was awarded the HEIST 2.0 five-year support task order to modernize HCQIS' automated testing architecture and practices. "We will be implementing our Automated Testing Framework, developed for HEIST, at

CCIIO," Tallent continued.

CITSS is very significant to Titania as the company experiences record growth. "CITSS is nearly three times larger than HEIST and will have a huge impact on revenue over the next twelve months," Tallent commented. "We are well positioned to double our revenue with

CITSS' first year estimated obligation."

About Titania

Founded in 2012, Titania is a small business delivering valued services to the federal government to support its most critical missions. Our professional services contribute to government programs including Intelligence Training and Support, Healthcare IT, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Test & Evaluation, and Space & Satellite Systems Development. Titania's services team is comprised of highly qualified retired military and civilian agency personnel who maintain a deep understanding of government systems, programs, and processes. Adhering to established standards and best practices, Titania provides identifiable and repeatable processes that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment.

