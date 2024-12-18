Rheology Modifiers Market Navigating Growth Opportunities And Forecasted Outlook From 2024-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rheology Modifiers Overview

The rise in demand for personal care products and increased applications of rheology modifiers across various industries are driving market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global rheology modifiers market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. This comprehensive report delves into key pockets, winning strategies, market dynamics, size estimations, and competitive landscape trends shaping the industry.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market DynamicsThe rise in demand for personal care products and increased applications of rheology modifiers across various industries are driving market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices act as a significant restraint. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and the growth in commercial projects present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Type:The organic segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing nearly 60% of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. Meanwhile, the inorganic segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.By Distribution Channel:The indirect segment held nearly 60% of the revenue share in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2030. The direct segment, however, is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.By Geography:Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2020, accounting for over one-third of the global market share, and is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% by 2030. Other significant regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market PlayersProminent players in the global rheology modifiers market include:- Arkema- Ashland- BASF SE- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Byk Additives and Instruments- Elementis Plc.- The Dow Chemical Company- Clariant- Croda International PlcThese companies employ strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and meet rising demand.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

