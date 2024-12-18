LEADING U.S. UNIVERSITIES PARTNER WITH THRIVE SCHOLARS TO BRIDGE HIGHER EDUCATION GAP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Scholars , a national nonprofit with a 20+ year track record of helping high-achieving students from underrepresented communities access top colleges and launch careers that drive economic mobility, is proud to announce the Thrive Scholars College Collaborative , a of 12 esteemed college partners committed to fostering success for diverse and talented students.

This collaboration brings together leading institutions- Amherst College, Bowdoin College, Brown University, University of Chicago, Cornell University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis, and Williams College -to ensure Scholars excel in rigorous academic environments and build meaningful career pathways.

"Our college partners are essential allies in creating environments where students from underrepresented communities can thrive," said Raynise Smith, Chief Program Officer, Thrive Scholars. "These institutions are not just supporters; they are champions of student potential, working with us to bridge opportunity gaps and unlock pathways to success."

In 2024, Thrive Scholars served over 1,448 students, with an average high school GPA of 3.91 and 83% being first-generation college-goers from families averaging an annual income of $45,000. Thrive Scholars' College Success outcomes boast an 81% STEM persistence rate compared to 56% among all students at top colleges.

Through this collaborative effort, Thrive Scholars and its college partners are empowering students to realize their full potential and contribute to dynamic campus communities. Members of the Thrive Scholars College Collaborative are deeply attuned to both the strengths and challenges faced by the students in Thrive Scholars' program, and they are dedicated to providing the resources, access, and support necessary for success in rigorous academic environments and a sense of belonging on their prestigious campuses.

About Thrive Scholars

Thrive Scholars is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing high-achieving, diverse, and underrepresented students, including students of color from under-resourced communities, the opportunities they need to thrive at top colleges and in meaningful careers. Using data-driven programming for more than 20 years, Thrive ensures Scholar success through comprehensive academic preparation, mentorship, and career counseling, effectively closing the opportunity gap for underrepresented students.

