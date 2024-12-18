ADL Final Mile Acquires Henry Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Last Mile Holdings, LLC ("ADL Final Mile"), a final mile delivery company headquartered in Omaha, NE, has acquired Henry Industries, ("Henry Industries" d/b/a Henry Freight Solutions), a leading provider of customized and final mile logistics services in the states of Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Henry Industries is ADL Final Mile's fourth acquisition.

"Henry Industries is another great addition to the ADL Final Mile network, both strategically and culturally, as we continue executing our strategy of expanding and densifying across the Midwest and South-Central U.S.," said Monte O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of ADL Final Mile. He continued, "Henry Industries will leverage our existing infrastructure in

Missouri and Kansas and expand our services for both our new and existing customers."

Cathy Taylor, President of ADL Final Mile's Midwest Region, stated, "We are fortunate to have Henry Industries' executive leadership team, Breck Nickell, Eric Dexter, and Kristian Carter, join the ADL Final Mile family." She further commented, "It is evident they share ADL Final Mile's commitment to high quality service and putting customers first, and we are excited for them to help accelerate our continued expansion in the region."

Breck Nickell, President of Henry Industries, commented, "We have known Monte and the ADL Final Mile team for many years, and it is comforting to know they share our core values and business priorities, giving us confidence Henry Industries' employees and customers will continue to be in good hands." Nickell added, "We are excited to join the ADL Final Mile network and look forward to contributing to the future success of our combined platform."

ADL Final Mile intends to be the partner of choice for final mile delivery and logistics entrepreneurs seeking growth capital or to transition their businesses. ADL Final Mile partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an

Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Monroe Capital LLC and

Tom Pritzker's

family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), has equity capital available to fund the platform's future acquisitions. Monroe Capital also provides debt financing for ADL Final Mile. ADL Final Mile has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.



About ADL Final Mile

Founded in 2022 following the strategic merger of ADL Delivery and Capital Express, ADL Final Mile offers a full suite of logistics services including final mile & parcel delivery, fleet replacement, customized logistics, and warehousing and distribution in the Midwest and Southeast U.S. To learn more, visit ,

,

and .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs").

To learn more, please visit .

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together "Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family.

Additional information can be found at .

SOURCE ADL Final Mile

