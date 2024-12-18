OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Anti-IL-7R Lusvertikimab Phase 2 Induction Results In Ulcerative Colitis At 20Th Congress Of ECCO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A clinical abstract on the induction results from the CoTikiS Phase 2 trial of

anti-IL-7 Receptor Lusvertikimab in Ulcerative Colitis accepted for Oral Presentation and selected amongst the Top 10 oral abstracts for 20 th of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) Highlights. Research highlights OSE Immunotherapeutics' continued commitment to advancing the and management of IBD. NANTES, France, December 18, 2024 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) , today announced that an abstract related to its first in class anti-IL-7 Receptor (IL-7R) Lusvertikimab, has been accepted for Oral Presentation at the 20th congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) being held February 19-22, 2025, in Berlin (Germany). Details of the presentation: EC25-1892 - "Lusvertikimab, a first-in-class IL7 receptor antagonist, in moderate to severe Ulcerative Colitis: results of a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled phase II study"

has been accepted as an Oral Presentation in the Scientific Program and selected amongst the Top 10 oral abstracts for the Congress Highlights of ECCO'25 video .

Presentation number: OP36

Session name: Sustainability in IBD and beyond - Session 10: Hot topics in IBD

Session date: 22/02/25; Session time: 08:30 - 10:50; Presentation time: 10:10 - 10:20 Session hall: Plenary Hall / Hall B Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics , comments:“We are excited to present for the first time at a congress the clinical efficacy and safety data from the induction study in ulcerative colitis. This prestigious scientific meeting gathers the world's leading specialists in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD). Lusvertikimab, a pure interleukin-7 receptor antagonist mAb that exclusively blocks IL-7 boasts a differentiated mechanism of action and a favorable tolerance profile. We believe Lusvertikimab is uniquely positioned in IBD, with potential also for a broader spectrum of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.” Interleukin-7 (IL-7) produced locally by epithelial cells is a crucial survival factor for pathogenic T lymphocytes residing in tissues, such as colitogenic memory T cells1. Lusvertikimab is a unique antagonist of IL-7R targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the IL-7R, with a differentiated mechanism of action allowing a selective inhibition of the IL-7 biology while sparing TSLP (Thymic Stromal LymphoPoietin) cytokine and growth factor. This allows potent inhibition of pathogenic memory and effector T lymphocytes expressing high level of CD127, while promoting regulatory T cells (Tregs) biology expressing low level of CD127. The protective role of TSLP in intestinal immunity has been reproducibly described, in particular to instruct Treg generation against commensal bacteria2 and TSLP inhibition has been reported to exacerbate mucosal inflammation and colitis3. This biology together with the results of the CoTikiS study supports the continued clinical development of a pure IL-7 antagonist in IBD, and other diseases where Tregs and microbiota cross-talks are implicated in tissular healing. Interleukin-7 Receptor (IL-7R) overexpression has been associated with numerous diseases4 and therapeutic areas, with preclinical efficacy already demonstrated in IBD5, rheumatoid arthritis6, neuroinflammation7, airways inflammation8, dermatology9, type 1 diabetes10 and lupus11. ABOUT ULCERATIVE COLITIS (UC)

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers. This condition is the result of the immune system's overactive response. UC affects 3.3 million patients in the US, Europe and Japan (1). Despite broad therapeutic options, remission rates remain only 25-30% (2) leaving most patients without satisfactory treatments. 15% of patients (3) fail to respond to all therapies and undergo surgery as a last option.

(1) EvaluatePharma

(2) Drugs Context. 2019; 8: 212572

(3) Scientific Reports volume 10, Article number: 12546 (2020)

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: . Follow us on X and LinkedIn

